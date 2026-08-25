Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "Summertime," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl as She and All Her Classmates Enjoy a Well-Earned Summer Vacation

Recent release “Summertime” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a captivating story of a young girl who is thrilled to enjoy her summer vacation. From playing with friends to traveling with her family, she recounts all sorts of thrilling activities that fill her summer days with fun and excitement before the next school year begins.