Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "Summertime," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl as She and All Her Classmates Enjoy a Well-Earned Summer Vacation
Recent release “Summertime” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a captivating story of a young girl who is thrilled to enjoy her summer vacation. From playing with friends to traveling with her family, she recounts all sorts of thrilling activities that fill her summer days with fun and excitement before the next school year begins.
Jackson, MS, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hudson, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Capital City Alternative School, has completed her new book, “Summertime”: a riveting story that perfectly captures the fun and joy of summer vacation as a young girl spends her days playing with friends and soaking up sunshine.
Author Jennifer Hudson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Jackson State University. She also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT), and a Master of Science in Leadership with a concentration in Human Resources (MSL) from Belhaven University. Additionally, she has an educational specialist K–12 degree from Grand Canyon University. Hudson is currently in her seventh year of teaching at Jackson Public School, and loves working with the young scholars and helping them achieve their goals in life.
“‘Summertime’ is a fun book that displays what kids like to do in the summertime,” writes Hudson. “Kids are out of school for the summer, and they like to play outside, play sports outside, walk their dog, and play video games. Some kids are visiting their grandparents during the summer and going on trips. The weather is hot, and the kids enjoy spending time with their parents, siblings, and friends.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hudson’s engaging tale will take readers on a heartfelt journey through the summer season, resonating with readers of all ages as they rediscover the fun to be had during the warmer months with friends and family.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Summertime" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Author Jennifer Hudson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Jackson State University. She also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT), and a Master of Science in Leadership with a concentration in Human Resources (MSL) from Belhaven University. Additionally, she has an educational specialist K–12 degree from Grand Canyon University. Hudson is currently in her seventh year of teaching at Jackson Public School, and loves working with the young scholars and helping them achieve their goals in life.
“‘Summertime’ is a fun book that displays what kids like to do in the summertime,” writes Hudson. “Kids are out of school for the summer, and they like to play outside, play sports outside, walk their dog, and play video games. Some kids are visiting their grandparents during the summer and going on trips. The weather is hot, and the kids enjoy spending time with their parents, siblings, and friends.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hudson’s engaging tale will take readers on a heartfelt journey through the summer season, resonating with readers of all ages as they rediscover the fun to be had during the warmer months with friends and family.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Summertime" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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