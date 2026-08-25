Recent Release, "Fried Eggs And Kindness," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Mary Olds Lee, Captures a Nostalgic Journey to 1950s America Shaped by Kindness and Faith
Jasper, TX, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Olds Lee has completed a memoir that transports readers to the piney woods of deep East Texas, where the Olds family discovered that happiness flourishes in moments of genuine human connection. Happiness lives where you find it—and dwells often in a kind heart. Through candid recollections, Lee reveals how her family navigated hardship with humor and humility, transforming grief into resilience and loss into cherished memories. In an era when the Golden Rule guided communities and generosity flowed naturally between neighbors, the Olds household became a testament to the sustaining power of love.
Born in 1952 as the youngest child of Wallace Olds, a barefoot well digger, Lee grew up surrounded by her older sister Amy, brother Curtis, and their devoted father in the hills of East Texas. The early death of their mother, Annie, forged an unbreakable bond among family members who leaned on one another through sorrow and celebrated life's abundant joys together. Roaming the landscape of her childhood home instilled in her a profound appreciation for nature and country living; values she continues to honor by maintaining the original family homestead where these transformative experiences unfolded.
"Fried Eggs And Kindness" invites readers into an intimate portrait of a bygone era when faith, generosity, and thoughtful gestures wove the fabric of daily existence. Through poignant storytelling, Lee explores how ordinary acts of compassion can sustain us through tragedy and illuminate our path forward. Readers will discover that the true wealth of a life lies not in material abundance but in the bonds we forge, the laughter we share, and the quiet strength that emerges when family stands together against life's storms.
"Writing this book allowed me to honor my family's legacy and share the wisdom we gained from living authentically in a simpler time," said Lee. "I hope readers find solace in knowing that kindness and love remain the most valuable currencies we possess."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mary Olds Lee's reflective work offers contemporary readers a sanctuary of warmth and wisdom. This testament to family resilience reminds us that the values of compassion and connection transcend generations, providing timeless guidance for navigating our modern world with grace.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Fried Eggs And Kindness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Born in 1952 as the youngest child of Wallace Olds, a barefoot well digger, Lee grew up surrounded by her older sister Amy, brother Curtis, and their devoted father in the hills of East Texas. The early death of their mother, Annie, forged an unbreakable bond among family members who leaned on one another through sorrow and celebrated life's abundant joys together. Roaming the landscape of her childhood home instilled in her a profound appreciation for nature and country living; values she continues to honor by maintaining the original family homestead where these transformative experiences unfolded.
"Fried Eggs And Kindness" invites readers into an intimate portrait of a bygone era when faith, generosity, and thoughtful gestures wove the fabric of daily existence. Through poignant storytelling, Lee explores how ordinary acts of compassion can sustain us through tragedy and illuminate our path forward. Readers will discover that the true wealth of a life lies not in material abundance but in the bonds we forge, the laughter we share, and the quiet strength that emerges when family stands together against life's storms.
"Writing this book allowed me to honor my family's legacy and share the wisdom we gained from living authentically in a simpler time," said Lee. "I hope readers find solace in knowing that kindness and love remain the most valuable currencies we possess."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mary Olds Lee's reflective work offers contemporary readers a sanctuary of warmth and wisdom. This testament to family resilience reminds us that the values of compassion and connection transcend generations, providing timeless guidance for navigating our modern world with grace.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Fried Eggs And Kindness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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