Recent Release, "Society In Ball Season," from Fulton Books Author Alexis Gay, Explores 1915 Rockmorian High Society's Turbulent Underbelly During Its Glittering Season
Land O Lakes, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alexis Gay has completed a new book, "Society In Ball Season," a sophisticated exploration of privilege and deception set against the opulent backdrop of the 1915 ball season. As snow blankets the streets of the city, the elite families prepare for another year of social triumph, unaware that this season will shatter the carefully constructed façade they have maintained for generations. From the moment the first ball commences, the veneer of perfection begins to crack, revealing the scandalous truths that have long festered beneath polished surfaces and designer gowns.
Gay brings to her debut novel a keen understanding of power dynamics and social hierarchy, drawing from her experience navigating complex institutional systems as a practicing lawyer. Her background in law sharpens her ability to construct intricate plots where every character holds secrets and every alliance conceals hidden agendas. This legal acuity transforms "Society In Ball Season" into something more than a period drama—it becomes a penetrating examination of how institutions protect their own while destroying those deemed unworthy of belonging.
"Society In Ball Season" weaves together multiple narrative threads into an enthralling tapestry of ambition, betrayal, and forbidden romance. Readers will discover a murder that demands justice, illicit affairs that threaten engagements, and a shocking turn when an outsider ascends into elite circles on the arm of a mysterious Knight, igniting the fury of society's most formidable gatekeepers. The novel's stakes rise with each revelation, culminating in a reckoning that forces every character to confront what they have sacrificed for status and what they are willing to risk to preserve it.
"I wanted to capture the tension between what society demands we be and who we truly are," said Gay. "The 1915 ball season provided the perfect pressure cooker for exploring how far people will go to protect their reputations and how a single moment of transparency can unravel everything."
Published by Fulton Books, Alexis Gay's sophisticated work transports readers into a world of scandal and intrigue. This meticulously crafted novel will captivate fans of historical fiction seeking stories rich with emotional complexity and social commentary.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Society In Ball Season" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Gay brings to her debut novel a keen understanding of power dynamics and social hierarchy, drawing from her experience navigating complex institutional systems as a practicing lawyer. Her background in law sharpens her ability to construct intricate plots where every character holds secrets and every alliance conceals hidden agendas. This legal acuity transforms "Society In Ball Season" into something more than a period drama—it becomes a penetrating examination of how institutions protect their own while destroying those deemed unworthy of belonging.
"Society In Ball Season" weaves together multiple narrative threads into an enthralling tapestry of ambition, betrayal, and forbidden romance. Readers will discover a murder that demands justice, illicit affairs that threaten engagements, and a shocking turn when an outsider ascends into elite circles on the arm of a mysterious Knight, igniting the fury of society's most formidable gatekeepers. The novel's stakes rise with each revelation, culminating in a reckoning that forces every character to confront what they have sacrificed for status and what they are willing to risk to preserve it.
"I wanted to capture the tension between what society demands we be and who we truly are," said Gay. "The 1915 ball season provided the perfect pressure cooker for exploring how far people will go to protect their reputations and how a single moment of transparency can unravel everything."
Published by Fulton Books, Alexis Gay's sophisticated work transports readers into a world of scandal and intrigue. This meticulously crafted novel will captivate fans of historical fiction seeking stories rich with emotional complexity and social commentary.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Society In Ball Season" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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