Recent Release, "A Story so Far...," from Fulton Books Author Katherine Kroener, Offers a Candid Autobiographical Narrative Where Reality Proves Stranger Than Fiction
West Kingston, RI, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Katherine Kroener has completed a new book, "A Story So Far...", an unflinching autobiographical journey that traces her unconventional path through life's unexpected currents. With meticulous attention to honesty, Kroener recounts the peculiar and sometimes improbable experiences that have shaped her existence, acknowledging that certain chapters read almost too remarkable to believe. Yet as she notes, no one understands their own life quite like the person living it—making her the ultimate authority on the remarkable tale she unfolds.
The author's perspective has been forged by decades spent navigating life's turbulent waters, carried along by forces that seemed to require no captain. Growing up in circumstances that defied easy explanation, Kroener developed a keen appreciation for the subjective nature of reality itself. She discovered that perception becomes our only reliable compass, and from that understanding emerged the reflective wisdom that permeates these pages. Now residing in Rhode Island in a rustic hunting lodge beside a tranquil pond, she shares her home with an eclectic menagerie of reptiles: a fitting emblem of her embrace of life's unconventional paths.
"A Story So Far..."explores profound themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the courage required to acknowledge our lived experiences without embellishment or apology. Readers will encounter a narrative brimming with authentic moments—some triumphant, some bewildering—that collectively illuminate how the most unbelievable chapters often prove most genuine. This work invites contemplation about what we accept as truth and challenges us to recognize the extraordinary within our own journeys.
"I wanted to create something truthful," said Kroener. "My life has been wonderfully strange, and I believe sharing that authenticity might help others see the validity in their own unconventional stories."
Published by Fulton Books, Katherine Kroener's sincere work offers readers permission to embrace their own improbable narratives. Her unflinching account reminds us that the most meaningful stories are often those we live, not those we imagine.
Readers who wish to experience this introspective work can purchase "A Story So Far..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's perspective has been forged by decades spent navigating life's turbulent waters, carried along by forces that seemed to require no captain. Growing up in circumstances that defied easy explanation, Kroener developed a keen appreciation for the subjective nature of reality itself. She discovered that perception becomes our only reliable compass, and from that understanding emerged the reflective wisdom that permeates these pages. Now residing in Rhode Island in a rustic hunting lodge beside a tranquil pond, she shares her home with an eclectic menagerie of reptiles: a fitting emblem of her embrace of life's unconventional paths.
"A Story So Far..."explores profound themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the courage required to acknowledge our lived experiences without embellishment or apology. Readers will encounter a narrative brimming with authentic moments—some triumphant, some bewildering—that collectively illuminate how the most unbelievable chapters often prove most genuine. This work invites contemplation about what we accept as truth and challenges us to recognize the extraordinary within our own journeys.
"I wanted to create something truthful," said Kroener. "My life has been wonderfully strange, and I believe sharing that authenticity might help others see the validity in their own unconventional stories."
Published by Fulton Books, Katherine Kroener's sincere work offers readers permission to embrace their own improbable narratives. Her unflinching account reminds us that the most meaningful stories are often those we live, not those we imagine.
Readers who wish to experience this introspective work can purchase "A Story So Far..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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