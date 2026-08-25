Recent Release, "Mindkind," from Fulton Books Author David L. Shutes, Explores Humanity's Potential to Rebuild Cultural Connection After Civilizational Collapse
Brooklyn, WI, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David L. Shutes has completed a new book, "Mindkind": A Fiction of Science and Culture, an imaginative exploration that begins with intimate conversations on a city bus and expands into profound meditations on human consciousness and shared inheritance. The narrative unfolds through layered storytelling, weaving subordinate tales within a larger cultural narrative that asks whether fragmented societies can reconstitute themselves through authentic human connection. Drawing inspiration from the whale pods that maintain collective knowledge across millennia, the novel examines what happens when a species—driven by individual self-preservation and the power of written language—fractures the bonds that once held civilization intact.
With two economics degrees from Michigan State University and a career spanning the utility industry and state government, Shutes brings intellectual rigor and real-world perspective to his speculative vision. His retirement provided the necessary space to develop this singular work over two and a half decades, allowing him to deepen his exploration of how systems collapse and renewal might occur. Living in Wisconsin with his wife Kathy of more than four decades, Shutes has drawn on extensive reading across anthropology, science, and philosophy to ground his imaginative premise in genuine scholarship.
In "Mindkind," Shutes invites readers to confront urgent questions about isolation, abandonment, and the possibility of redemption. Using plausibility as a frame rather than prescriptive certainty, the work examines whether humanity might rebuild cultural worlds through individual bonds and collective healing. Readers will discover encounters with both hope and deception, generosity and self-interest, resignation and transformation—reflecting the authentic complexity of our current moment. The novel ultimately suggests that even in darkness, humans possess the capacity to recover what has been shattered.
"I wanted to create a space where readers could imagine themselves within a collapsing culture and ask what they would do, how they would respond to isolation and fragmentation," said Shutes. "Through everyday conversations and interconnected stories, I hope readers find pathways toward understanding our shared humanity and the possibility of building something meaningful from ruins."
Published by Fulton Books, David L. Shutes's imaginative work offers readers a thought-provoking framework for examining contemporary crises and imagining constructive futures. This ambitious novel challenges readers to consider humanity's resilience and the transformative power of cultural reconnection.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Mindkind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
With two economics degrees from Michigan State University and a career spanning the utility industry and state government, Shutes brings intellectual rigor and real-world perspective to his speculative vision. His retirement provided the necessary space to develop this singular work over two and a half decades, allowing him to deepen his exploration of how systems collapse and renewal might occur. Living in Wisconsin with his wife Kathy of more than four decades, Shutes has drawn on extensive reading across anthropology, science, and philosophy to ground his imaginative premise in genuine scholarship.
In "Mindkind," Shutes invites readers to confront urgent questions about isolation, abandonment, and the possibility of redemption. Using plausibility as a frame rather than prescriptive certainty, the work examines whether humanity might rebuild cultural worlds through individual bonds and collective healing. Readers will discover encounters with both hope and deception, generosity and self-interest, resignation and transformation—reflecting the authentic complexity of our current moment. The novel ultimately suggests that even in darkness, humans possess the capacity to recover what has been shattered.
"I wanted to create a space where readers could imagine themselves within a collapsing culture and ask what they would do, how they would respond to isolation and fragmentation," said Shutes. "Through everyday conversations and interconnected stories, I hope readers find pathways toward understanding our shared humanity and the possibility of building something meaningful from ruins."
Published by Fulton Books, David L. Shutes's imaginative work offers readers a thought-provoking framework for examining contemporary crises and imagining constructive futures. This ambitious novel challenges readers to consider humanity's resilience and the transformative power of cultural reconnection.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Mindkind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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