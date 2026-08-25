Recent Release, "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus," from Fulton Books Author Samuel Henry, Jr., Unveils Old Testament Foundations Underlying Jesus's Iconic Teachings
Chesapeake, VA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Samuel Henry, Jr. has completed a new book, "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus": Teachings on the Exodus Found in the Sermon on the Mount, which explores a revolutionary perspective on Scripture. The work presents a compelling argument that Jesus drew directly upon the Exodus narrative when delivering His Sermon on the Mount: that the parables and sayings of old referenced in this inaugural teaching were not merely spiritual abstractions but rather grounded in the historical experiences of the Israelites' deliverance from Egypt, their wilderness journey, and their entry into the Promised Land. By examining the clues embedded within Christ's words, Henry reveals how the teachings would have resonated with profound significance to the Jewish audiences who first heard them.
The author brings both scholarly devotion and lived spiritual conviction to this examination. Samuel Henry, Jr. has spent over twenty-five years as a devoted Christian, dedicating himself to deep engagement with Scripture. A retired Marine Officer who now serves as a military planner and program analyst, he also fulfills his calling as a deacon at his church. Since beginning his first complete Bible reading in 2003—initiated by a sincere prayer asking God to make His word come alive—Henry has read through the entire Bible twelve times, regularly meditating on Scripture and composing handwritten essays on divine revelation.
"I Have Decided to Follow Jesus" invites readers into a fresh understanding of Jesus's most celebrated sermon. Throughout these pages, readers will discover striking parallels between Exodus events and Matthew's account, gaining illuminating insights into how the ancient Israelites' experiences foreshadowed and informed Christ's teachings about discipleship, provision, spiritual warfare, and eternal promises. This exploration deepens appreciation for the interconnected nature of God's word across both testaments and demonstrates how thoroughly Jesus was rooted in the heritage and history of His people.
"My prayer in writing this work has been that readers will come to see Scripture not as disconnected passages but as a unified narrative where God's redemptive plan unfolds consistently," said the author. "When we understand that Jesus drew upon the Exodus account, His teachings become even more powerful and personally relevant to our own spiritual journeys."
Published by Fulton Books, this faith-filled work equips believers with enriched biblical understanding and renewed appreciation for the depths of Christ's teaching. Readers will find themselves returning repeatedly to familiar passages with fresh eyes and transformed hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually enriching work can purchase "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author brings both scholarly devotion and lived spiritual conviction to this examination. Samuel Henry, Jr. has spent over twenty-five years as a devoted Christian, dedicating himself to deep engagement with Scripture. A retired Marine Officer who now serves as a military planner and program analyst, he also fulfills his calling as a deacon at his church. Since beginning his first complete Bible reading in 2003—initiated by a sincere prayer asking God to make His word come alive—Henry has read through the entire Bible twelve times, regularly meditating on Scripture and composing handwritten essays on divine revelation.
"I Have Decided to Follow Jesus" invites readers into a fresh understanding of Jesus's most celebrated sermon. Throughout these pages, readers will discover striking parallels between Exodus events and Matthew's account, gaining illuminating insights into how the ancient Israelites' experiences foreshadowed and informed Christ's teachings about discipleship, provision, spiritual warfare, and eternal promises. This exploration deepens appreciation for the interconnected nature of God's word across both testaments and demonstrates how thoroughly Jesus was rooted in the heritage and history of His people.
"My prayer in writing this work has been that readers will come to see Scripture not as disconnected passages but as a unified narrative where God's redemptive plan unfolds consistently," said the author. "When we understand that Jesus drew upon the Exodus account, His teachings become even more powerful and personally relevant to our own spiritual journeys."
Published by Fulton Books, this faith-filled work equips believers with enriched biblical understanding and renewed appreciation for the depths of Christ's teaching. Readers will find themselves returning repeatedly to familiar passages with fresh eyes and transformed hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually enriching work can purchase "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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