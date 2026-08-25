Recent Release, "Lessons from the School Bus," Captures Young Students Discovering Kindness, Courage, and Integrity
Greenville, SC, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christine Widmaier, "Ms. Chris," has completed a new book, "Lessons from the School Bus": Volume One, a collection of authentic narratives set aboard the familiar yellow bus that serves as an unexpected classroom for life's essential lessons. Through encounters with students ranging from four to fourteen years old, readers meet Isaac, Zauri, and their peers as they navigate real-world challenges and choose to do what is right, even when the path proves difficult. These genuine accounts showcase how ordinary moments can spark extraordinary personal growth.
Her background uniquely positions her to tell these stories with authenticity and depth. Having retired from The FedEx Corporation and worked with Chick-Fil-A, Christine discovered her true calling as a school bus driver. A devoted mother of five and homeschool educator, she previously owned a daycare and has spent her life wearing many hats while championing children's potential. Her extensive experience working with young people across diverse settings gives her an intimate understanding of the challenges they face and the resilience they possess.
"Lessons from the School Bus" explores themes of integrity, perseverance, and human decency through the eyes of real students whose journeys have left lasting impressions. While the names have been changed to protect privacy, the stories remain remarkably close to their original accounts. Readers will discover how these formative moments have rippled through the lives of countless children, creating a legacy of character development that extends far beyond the school bus itself. This inaugural volume honors the potential within every child and celebrates those pivotal instances when young people choose courage over convenience.
"My heart has always belonged to my students," said the author". "These stories represent the genuine magic that happens when children rise to meet their better selves, and I wanted to share that inspiration with the world."
Published by Fulton Books, this inspirational work offers readers an uplifting reminder of the profound impact we can have on one another's lives. Through authentic storytelling, this collection demonstrates that character development begins early and that every child deserves recognition for their courage and integrity.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Lessons from the School Bus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Her background uniquely positions her to tell these stories with authenticity and depth. Having retired from The FedEx Corporation and worked with Chick-Fil-A, Christine discovered her true calling as a school bus driver. A devoted mother of five and homeschool educator, she previously owned a daycare and has spent her life wearing many hats while championing children's potential. Her extensive experience working with young people across diverse settings gives her an intimate understanding of the challenges they face and the resilience they possess.
"Lessons from the School Bus" explores themes of integrity, perseverance, and human decency through the eyes of real students whose journeys have left lasting impressions. While the names have been changed to protect privacy, the stories remain remarkably close to their original accounts. Readers will discover how these formative moments have rippled through the lives of countless children, creating a legacy of character development that extends far beyond the school bus itself. This inaugural volume honors the potential within every child and celebrates those pivotal instances when young people choose courage over convenience.
"My heart has always belonged to my students," said the author". "These stories represent the genuine magic that happens when children rise to meet their better selves, and I wanted to share that inspiration with the world."
Published by Fulton Books, this inspirational work offers readers an uplifting reminder of the profound impact we can have on one another's lives. Through authentic storytelling, this collection demonstrates that character development begins early and that every child deserves recognition for their courage and integrity.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Lessons from the School Bus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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