Recent Release, "Isle of Iris," from Fulton Books Author Alicia Rogers, Weaves Prophecy, Warfare, and Self-Discovery in a Fantasy Challenging a Warrior's Beliefs
Veneta, OR, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alicia Rogers has completed a new book, "Isle of Iris: The Dancer of Death," a fantasy epic that explores the collision between two worlds and the cost of power. When heavenly beings created the Isle of Iris as a sanctuary for conscious creatures and magical immortals, they envisioned perfect harmony. That vision crumbled when mainland humans arrived, hungry for the island's supernatural gifts. After more than a century of relentless conflict, Aelia—a formidable warrior whose deadly dance has defined her existence—dared to hope for lasting peace. That fragile dream shatters when an ancient prophecy awakens, unleashing forces neither she nor her people can ignore.
Rogers draws from her experiences as a devoted wife and mother of three daughters in Oregon, channeling the natural wonder of the Pacific Northwest and her spiritual practice as a reiki master into her imaginative storytelling. Her passion for narratives infuses her debut with authenticity and emotional depth. She brings to her characters the same attention and care she gives to her own family and community.
In "Isle of Iris," readers will discover a nuanced exploration of destiny, duty, and the internal battles that rage within warriors who must learn to fight with more than blades. Aelia faces an impossible choice: surrender to the prophecy's inexorable pull or forge her own path through deception, strategy, and unlikely partnerships. As mainlander ships return to claim their promised prize, she must confront her own volatile nature and impulsive tendencies to stay ahead of enemies both external and written in ancient texts. The stakes have never been higher, and the only weapon that might save her world is one she has yet to master—herself.
"This story emerged from my desire to create a heroine who is powerful yet flawed, capable of tremendous strength while battling her own demons," said Rogers. "I wanted readers to understand that destiny is not always a prison, and sometimes our greatest weakness becomes our greatest gift."
Published by Fulton Books, Alicia Rogers's enthralling work transports readers into a richly imagined world where magic, politics, and personal transformation collide. Her debut will resonate with fantasy enthusiasts who crave complex protagonists and high-stakes adventures that challenge the boundaries between fate and free will.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase "Isle of Iris" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Rogers draws from her experiences as a devoted wife and mother of three daughters in Oregon, channeling the natural wonder of the Pacific Northwest and her spiritual practice as a reiki master into her imaginative storytelling. Her passion for narratives infuses her debut with authenticity and emotional depth. She brings to her characters the same attention and care she gives to her own family and community.
In "Isle of Iris," readers will discover a nuanced exploration of destiny, duty, and the internal battles that rage within warriors who must learn to fight with more than blades. Aelia faces an impossible choice: surrender to the prophecy's inexorable pull or forge her own path through deception, strategy, and unlikely partnerships. As mainlander ships return to claim their promised prize, she must confront her own volatile nature and impulsive tendencies to stay ahead of enemies both external and written in ancient texts. The stakes have never been higher, and the only weapon that might save her world is one she has yet to master—herself.
"This story emerged from my desire to create a heroine who is powerful yet flawed, capable of tremendous strength while battling her own demons," said Rogers. "I wanted readers to understand that destiny is not always a prison, and sometimes our greatest weakness becomes our greatest gift."
Published by Fulton Books, Alicia Rogers's enthralling work transports readers into a richly imagined world where magic, politics, and personal transformation collide. Her debut will resonate with fantasy enthusiasts who crave complex protagonists and high-stakes adventures that challenge the boundaries between fate and free will.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase "Isle of Iris" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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