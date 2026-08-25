Recent Release, "Perfectville," from Fulton Books Author S.I.M. Pitch, Invites Young Readers on an Adventure Revealing the Power of Intentional Words
Trenton, NJ, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- S.I.M. Pitch has completed a new book, "Perfectville," that follows Sarah through an unexpected journey within the familiar boundaries of her own town. What begins as a frightening experience becomes an opportunity for discovery when Sarah encounters wisdom that will reshape her understanding of herself and those around her. This charming narrative speaks directly to children in grades two through four, yet carries a heartwarming message that resonates across generations.
The author brings decades of passion for childhood development to her writing. Susan Pitch spent over forty years as an elementary school teacher, earning recognition as Ocean County Teacher of the Year in 1996—an honor she treasures deeply. Yet her true reward came from the countless students whose lives she touched in the classroom. After the passing of her beloved husband Michael in October 2023, Susan discovered that writing offered a gentle pathway through grief, transforming personal sorrow into a gift for readers.
"Perfectville" explores the profound themes of courage, self-discovery, and the magic contained within uplifting language. Young readers will journey alongside Sarah as she learns words that hold the power to change lives, discovering that sometimes the most extraordinary adventures happen in the places we know best. Through this tale, children and adults alike will explore how our choices and words shape the world around us.
From the author, "Writing this story became a healing journey for me, but more importantly, I hope it becomes a journey of empowerment for every reader who meets Sarah. The words we speak and the kindness we share truly do have the power to transform lives."
Published by Fulton Books, S.I.M. Pitch's engaging work offers young readers an uplifting exploration of personal growth and connection. This book opens doors to meaningful conversations between children and adults about courage, choice, and the impact of our words.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Perfectville" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author brings decades of passion for childhood development to her writing. Susan Pitch spent over forty years as an elementary school teacher, earning recognition as Ocean County Teacher of the Year in 1996—an honor she treasures deeply. Yet her true reward came from the countless students whose lives she touched in the classroom. After the passing of her beloved husband Michael in October 2023, Susan discovered that writing offered a gentle pathway through grief, transforming personal sorrow into a gift for readers.
"Perfectville" explores the profound themes of courage, self-discovery, and the magic contained within uplifting language. Young readers will journey alongside Sarah as she learns words that hold the power to change lives, discovering that sometimes the most extraordinary adventures happen in the places we know best. Through this tale, children and adults alike will explore how our choices and words shape the world around us.
From the author, "Writing this story became a healing journey for me, but more importantly, I hope it becomes a journey of empowerment for every reader who meets Sarah. The words we speak and the kindness we share truly do have the power to transform lives."
Published by Fulton Books, S.I.M. Pitch's engaging work offers young readers an uplifting exploration of personal growth and connection. This book opens doors to meaningful conversations between children and adults about courage, choice, and the impact of our words.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Perfectville" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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