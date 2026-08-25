Recent Release, "My Journey Here," from Fulton Books Author Leslie Philogene, Explores How Determination and Faith Transform Dreams Into Reality
Casselberry, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leslie Philogene has completed a new book, "My Journey Here: With courage, willpower, tenacity, and never giving up on my plans to succeed," a reflective account of personal transformation grounded in steadfast resolve. Through candid storytelling, Philogene traces his path from a childhood in the Caribbean to building a prosperous life across multiple American states, demonstrating that achievement flows from persistent effort and an unshakeable belief in one's aspirations. The narrative unfolds as a testament to overcoming religious constraints that once threatened his ambitions and discovering that true success emerges from trusting in a higher power while maintaining personal agency.
Born the youngest of eight siblings in a tight-knit Caribbean community, Philogene cultivated resilience early through family bonds and neighborhood fellowship. His journey across the US Virgin Islands and mainland America—from New York to Ohio to Indiana—reveals a man willing to reinvent himself, acquiring diverse skills as a welder, mechanic, carpenter, and entrepreneur. For thirty-seven years, he has operated a thriving tire service business while simultaneously building structures and cultivating intellectual growth, experiences that inform the wisdom woven throughout this reflective work.
"My Journey Here" addresses themes of spiritual independence, sacrifice, and the quiet voice of the Creator that emerges when external religious constructs are stripped away. Readers will discover that destination matters far less than the journey itself, and that true inspiration comes from witnessing someone who refused to surrender despite setbacks. The stakes are personal yet universal: Philogene's story speaks to anyone questioning their path, doubting their capabilities, or standing at a crossroads between conformity and authentic dreams.
"I wrote this book to inspire both the young and those further along in life," said Philogene. "My greatest hope is that readers who are ready to give up will realize their efforts have already carried tremendous worth, and that the Creator speaks to us when we finally remove our religious cloak and listen with clarity."
Published by Fulton Books, Leslie Philogene's enlightening work equips readers with the philosophical framework and real-world evidence needed to pursue their deepest aspirations. This book will resonate with anyone seeking validation that sacrifice yields meaningful reward.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "My Journey Here" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born the youngest of eight siblings in a tight-knit Caribbean community, Philogene cultivated resilience early through family bonds and neighborhood fellowship. His journey across the US Virgin Islands and mainland America—from New York to Ohio to Indiana—reveals a man willing to reinvent himself, acquiring diverse skills as a welder, mechanic, carpenter, and entrepreneur. For thirty-seven years, he has operated a thriving tire service business while simultaneously building structures and cultivating intellectual growth, experiences that inform the wisdom woven throughout this reflective work.
"My Journey Here" addresses themes of spiritual independence, sacrifice, and the quiet voice of the Creator that emerges when external religious constructs are stripped away. Readers will discover that destination matters far less than the journey itself, and that true inspiration comes from witnessing someone who refused to surrender despite setbacks. The stakes are personal yet universal: Philogene's story speaks to anyone questioning their path, doubting their capabilities, or standing at a crossroads between conformity and authentic dreams.
"I wrote this book to inspire both the young and those further along in life," said Philogene. "My greatest hope is that readers who are ready to give up will realize their efforts have already carried tremendous worth, and that the Creator speaks to us when we finally remove our religious cloak and listen with clarity."
Published by Fulton Books, Leslie Philogene's enlightening work equips readers with the philosophical framework and real-world evidence needed to pursue their deepest aspirations. This book will resonate with anyone seeking validation that sacrifice yields meaningful reward.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "My Journey Here" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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