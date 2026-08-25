Recent Release, "Closing the Financial Literacy & Wealth Gap," from Fulton Books Author M.N. Trejo, Addresses Financial Education Needs in Underrepresented Communities
Los Angeles, CA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M.N. Trejo has completed a new book, titled, "Closing The Financial Literacy & Wealth Gap: Steps For Diverse Youth To Smart Money Moves In Budgeting, Saving, And Investing For A Secure Future," which tackles a critical gap in financial literacy affecting young adults across various socioeconomic backgrounds and demographic groups. Despite the availability of resources, many teenagers struggle with saving, budgeting, and debt management, creating long-term financial instability. This publication offers practical steps that families, communities, and schools can implement to help young people develop responsible money habits and build lasting economic security.
Dr. Maria N. Trejo brings authentic perspective to this subject, drawing from her own transformative journey. Growing up in a family of modest means, she served as the family's financial manager from an early age, learning to navigate limited resources with ingenuity. Today, she is a nationally and internationally recognized consultant specializing in mathematics education, career development, and financial literacy programming. Her expertise spans contributions to the California State Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Education, and educational agencies across multiple states. She has collaborated extensively with educators, parent organizations, and community groups dedicated to empowering young learners.
"Closing The Financial Literacy & Wealth Gap" explores fundamental themes about economic empowerment and systemic equity. Readers will discover how financial knowledge directly answers essential questions young students face, connecting education to real-world financial decision-making. The book emphasizes that comprehensive financial education equips diverse youth with tools to manage their finances effectively, achieve economic stability, and create prosperous futures. By advocating for systemic change and offering actionable insights, this illuminating work aspires to reduce disparities among different demographic groups and inspire collaborative efforts across families, schools, and neighborhoods.”
As a growing number of states throughout the country are beginning to integrate financial literacy into their high schools curricula and as a requirement for graduation – including those in the state of California - this publication is a timely and valuable resource.
"This book represents my lifelong commitment to empowering young adults through financial knowledge," said Trejo. "When we close the literacy gap and provide equitable access to financial education, we transform not only individual lives but entire communities."
Published by Fulton Books, M.N. Trejo's insightful work provides readers with evidence-based strategies and resources for fostering financial awareness in young adults. This essential guide will inspire meaningful conversations and collaborative action among stakeholders committed to youth economic empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Closing The Financial Literacy & Wealth Gap" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Dr. Maria N. Trejo brings authentic perspective to this subject, drawing from her own transformative journey. Growing up in a family of modest means, she served as the family's financial manager from an early age, learning to navigate limited resources with ingenuity. Today, she is a nationally and internationally recognized consultant specializing in mathematics education, career development, and financial literacy programming. Her expertise spans contributions to the California State Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Education, and educational agencies across multiple states. She has collaborated extensively with educators, parent organizations, and community groups dedicated to empowering young learners.
"Closing The Financial Literacy & Wealth Gap" explores fundamental themes about economic empowerment and systemic equity. Readers will discover how financial knowledge directly answers essential questions young students face, connecting education to real-world financial decision-making. The book emphasizes that comprehensive financial education equips diverse youth with tools to manage their finances effectively, achieve economic stability, and create prosperous futures. By advocating for systemic change and offering actionable insights, this illuminating work aspires to reduce disparities among different demographic groups and inspire collaborative efforts across families, schools, and neighborhoods.”
As a growing number of states throughout the country are beginning to integrate financial literacy into their high schools curricula and as a requirement for graduation – including those in the state of California - this publication is a timely and valuable resource.
"This book represents my lifelong commitment to empowering young adults through financial knowledge," said Trejo. "When we close the literacy gap and provide equitable access to financial education, we transform not only individual lives but entire communities."
Published by Fulton Books, M.N. Trejo's insightful work provides readers with evidence-based strategies and resources for fostering financial awareness in young adults. This essential guide will inspire meaningful conversations and collaborative action among stakeholders committed to youth economic empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Closing The Financial Literacy & Wealth Gap" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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