Recent Release, "Learning to Live, Learning to Die," from Fulton Books Author Blanca Diez, MD, Invites Readers to Master Their Destiny Through Consciousness Exploration
Palm Desert, CA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blanca Diez, MD has completed a new book, "Learning to Live, Learning to Die," which emerged from her groundbreaking clinical practice and evolves into a transformative guide for readers seeking to release limiting patterns and heal from past wounds. Drawing from decades of therapeutic work, Dr. Diez crafted this exploration of consciousness as an accessible manual that bridges the gap between psychiatric expertise and spiritual wisdom. The book invites readers to recognize that language, thoughts, feelings, and emotions form the foundation of existence, and by understanding these elements, individuals can reshape their entire experience of life.
Dr. Diez brings unparalleled credentials to this illuminating work. A bilingual, bicultural psychiatrist trained at Baylor College of Medicine and holder of a medical degree from the National University of Mexico City, she has pioneered multiple treatment programs throughout Texas and beyond, including the first PTSD program in the state and specialized centers serving women and Hispanic communities. Her extensive global travels and study with acclaimed leaders in psychiatric medicine, philosophy, and wellness have informed a holistic approach that integrates diverse disciplines into one cohesive therapeutic philosophy.
In "Learning to Live, Learning to Die," readers will discover a profound invitation to confront their deepest fears, particularly the universal anxiety surrounding mortality, while simultaneously awakening to their capacity for authentic living. The book synthesizes philosophical insights, poetic wisdom, and clinical knowledge to guide individuals toward a love-centered existence where they recognize themselves as masters of their destiny rather than victims of circumstance. Dr. Diez empowers transformation by teaching readers that they are worthy of love and capable of becoming the fullest expression of themselves.
"This work represents my life's mission," said the author. "I have always believed that my role isn't to shrink people down, but to educate and bring out the very best in them. Through these pages, I hope readers will discover that awakening to their worth and releasing old patterns opens the door to a life lived as a genuine love experience."
Published by Fulton Books, this transformative work offers readers both clinical wisdom and practical tools for personal evolution. This book serves as a rite of passage for those ready to heal, awaken, and live with greater authenticity and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Learning to Live, Learning to Die" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Dr. Diez brings unparalleled credentials to this illuminating work. A bilingual, bicultural psychiatrist trained at Baylor College of Medicine and holder of a medical degree from the National University of Mexico City, she has pioneered multiple treatment programs throughout Texas and beyond, including the first PTSD program in the state and specialized centers serving women and Hispanic communities. Her extensive global travels and study with acclaimed leaders in psychiatric medicine, philosophy, and wellness have informed a holistic approach that integrates diverse disciplines into one cohesive therapeutic philosophy.
In "Learning to Live, Learning to Die," readers will discover a profound invitation to confront their deepest fears, particularly the universal anxiety surrounding mortality, while simultaneously awakening to their capacity for authentic living. The book synthesizes philosophical insights, poetic wisdom, and clinical knowledge to guide individuals toward a love-centered existence where they recognize themselves as masters of their destiny rather than victims of circumstance. Dr. Diez empowers transformation by teaching readers that they are worthy of love and capable of becoming the fullest expression of themselves.
"This work represents my life's mission," said the author. "I have always believed that my role isn't to shrink people down, but to educate and bring out the very best in them. Through these pages, I hope readers will discover that awakening to their worth and releasing old patterns opens the door to a life lived as a genuine love experience."
Published by Fulton Books, this transformative work offers readers both clinical wisdom and practical tools for personal evolution. This book serves as a rite of passage for those ready to heal, awaken, and live with greater authenticity and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Learning to Live, Learning to Die" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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