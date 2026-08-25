Recent Release, "Cold Feet in Shoetown," from Fulton Books Author Lenea Burt Howe, Offers a Delightful Solution to a Peculiar Crisis in a Snowy Factory Town
Cape Coral, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lenea Burt Howe has completed a new picture book, "Cold Feet in Shoetown," which unfolds in a community facing an unexpected catastrophe. When the shoe factory's assembly line malfunctions and produces only sandals during the coldest months of the year, the townspeople find themselves in an absurd predicament—trudging through snow in summer footwear. Children shiver in the cold, frustrated residents demand answers, and even Engineer Ed's best efforts to repair the equipment leave the factory floor scattered with broken parts and dashed hopes.
Drawing from her background as a graduate recruiter in the College of Engineering at the University of Michigan, Howe crafts a narrative that speaks directly to young imaginations while celebrating the problem-solving spirit of engineers. Her Fine Arts and Education degree from the University of Michigan informed both the visual charm and educational intention of this debut work. Now residing in Cape Coral, Florida, with her family, Howe brings her lifetime of observations and professional insights to the pages of this charming tale.
In "Cold Feet in Shoetown," readers will discover a story that introduces mechanical and industrial engineering through an engaging premise, encouraging young girls—and all children—to explore STEM disciplines. The book celebrates ingenuity, resilience, and the transformative power of creative thinking when faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
"I wanted to spark curiosity about engineering in young readers by creating a relatable problem set in a familiar world," said Howe. "Through this story, children can see how engineers think and work to solve real-world challenges."
Published by Fulton Books, Lenea Burt Howe's enchanting work introduces readers to the possibilities within engineering and STEM fields. This engaging picture book inspires the next generation to embrace problem-solving and scientific thinking.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Cold Feet in Shoetown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from her background as a graduate recruiter in the College of Engineering at the University of Michigan, Howe crafts a narrative that speaks directly to young imaginations while celebrating the problem-solving spirit of engineers. Her Fine Arts and Education degree from the University of Michigan informed both the visual charm and educational intention of this debut work. Now residing in Cape Coral, Florida, with her family, Howe brings her lifetime of observations and professional insights to the pages of this charming tale.
In "Cold Feet in Shoetown," readers will discover a story that introduces mechanical and industrial engineering through an engaging premise, encouraging young girls—and all children—to explore STEM disciplines. The book celebrates ingenuity, resilience, and the transformative power of creative thinking when faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
"I wanted to spark curiosity about engineering in young readers by creating a relatable problem set in a familiar world," said Howe. "Through this story, children can see how engineers think and work to solve real-world challenges."
Published by Fulton Books, Lenea Burt Howe's enchanting work introduces readers to the possibilities within engineering and STEM fields. This engaging picture book inspires the next generation to embrace problem-solving and scientific thinking.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Cold Feet in Shoetown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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