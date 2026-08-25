Recent Release, "A Life Broken," from Fulton Books Author T. Carlos, Offers Haunting Narrative Poetry Exploring the Profound Trauma and Aftermath of War
Jefferson City, MO, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- T. Carlos has completed a new book, "A Life Broken," a stirring collection of narrative poetry that bridges the gap between the battlefield and the internal struggles soldiers carry home. Through carefully crafted verses, he captures the full spectrum of war's impact: from the camaraderie shared by soldiers to the silent battles waged long after deployment ends. This work moves beyond traditional war poetry to ask difficult questions about the true cost of service and the desperate need for greater understanding of those who have returned home changed.
The author's perspective is rooted in authentic experience. T. served eight years in the United States Army, spending four years in light infantry and another four as a Human Intelligence Collector. His military background provides an unfiltered lens through which he examines trauma, resilience, and survival. Born and raised in the Midwest, T. began writing as a personal exercise to cope with PTSD, transforming his healing journey into a literary work that honors both his own experiences and those of his comrades.
"A Life Broken" illuminates the often-overlooked emotional terrain of veterans' lives, inviting readers to bear witness to struggles that remain largely invisible to civilian society. The collection blends poetic depth with memoir-like storytelling, examining the inadequacy of post-service care and the urgent need for awareness about veteran suicide. With its striking language and profoundly human themes, this work serves as both a tribute to those who have served and a call to action—a plea for compassion and meaningful support. A portion of proceeds will be donated to organizations supporting veterans, underscoring the book's commitment to making a tangible difference.
"Through this collection, I hope to foster understanding and compassion for those continuing to fight battles long after leaving the field," said Carlos.
Published by Fulton Books, T. Carlos's powerful work offers readers an intimate window into the hidden costs of war and the resilience of the human spirit. This collection will resonate deeply with those seeking to understand the experiences of veterans and the ongoing struggle for mental health support.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Life Broken" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's perspective is rooted in authentic experience. T. served eight years in the United States Army, spending four years in light infantry and another four as a Human Intelligence Collector. His military background provides an unfiltered lens through which he examines trauma, resilience, and survival. Born and raised in the Midwest, T. began writing as a personal exercise to cope with PTSD, transforming his healing journey into a literary work that honors both his own experiences and those of his comrades.
"A Life Broken" illuminates the often-overlooked emotional terrain of veterans' lives, inviting readers to bear witness to struggles that remain largely invisible to civilian society. The collection blends poetic depth with memoir-like storytelling, examining the inadequacy of post-service care and the urgent need for awareness about veteran suicide. With its striking language and profoundly human themes, this work serves as both a tribute to those who have served and a call to action—a plea for compassion and meaningful support. A portion of proceeds will be donated to organizations supporting veterans, underscoring the book's commitment to making a tangible difference.
"Through this collection, I hope to foster understanding and compassion for those continuing to fight battles long after leaving the field," said Carlos.
Published by Fulton Books, T. Carlos's powerful work offers readers an intimate window into the hidden costs of war and the resilience of the human spirit. This collection will resonate deeply with those seeking to understand the experiences of veterans and the ongoing struggle for mental health support.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Life Broken" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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