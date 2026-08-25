Recent Release, "Little Girl Blue," from Fulton Books Author Ann Nelson, Explores the Profound Aftermath of Trauma and Resilience in Post-WWII America
Los Angeles, CA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ann Nelson has completed a new book, "Little Girl Blue," which follows the life of Lyla Bryant, a young girl growing up in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle during the 1950s. Her father, a decorated soldier returning from World War II, carries with him invisible wounds that manifest as rage and darkness within their home. What appears to be an ideal post-war family life masks a household fractured by untreated trauma, where Lyla becomes an unwitting victim of her father's internal struggles. Set against the backdrop of an era when mental health was neither discussed nor understood, her story captures the collision between parental damage and childhood innocence.
Nelson draws from her own lived experience to craft this semi-autobiographical narrative. As a child, she discovered writing as a sanctuary from the challenges surrounding her, using storytelling to process the complexity of her world. Her own undiagnosed neurological condition mirrored her protagonist's health struggles, giving her unique insight into the isolation of being different when no one around you understands why. This authenticity infuses every page with genuine emotion and unflinching honesty.
"Little Girl Blue" examines the long shadow trauma casts across generations and the human capacity for survival against overwhelming odds. Readers will discover whether Lyla finds healing, understanding, and ultimately, freedom from the patterns that defined her early years. The narrative speaks to anyone who has struggled with invisible wounds, undiagnosed conditions, or the lasting impact of parental dysfunction, offering a testament to the strength required to break cycles and reclaim one's life.
"Writing this story allowed me to finally give voice to experiences I lived through but never could articulate as a child," said Nelson. "I hope readers find in Lyla's journey a reflection of their own resilience and the possibility of healing, no matter how broken the beginning."
Published by Fulton Books, Ann Nelson's thought-provoking work offers readers a candid window into trauma, recovery, and the transformative power of confronting one's past. This unforgettable narrative will challenge perceptions and touch hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Little Girl Blue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Nelson draws from her own lived experience to craft this semi-autobiographical narrative. As a child, she discovered writing as a sanctuary from the challenges surrounding her, using storytelling to process the complexity of her world. Her own undiagnosed neurological condition mirrored her protagonist's health struggles, giving her unique insight into the isolation of being different when no one around you understands why. This authenticity infuses every page with genuine emotion and unflinching honesty.
"Little Girl Blue" examines the long shadow trauma casts across generations and the human capacity for survival against overwhelming odds. Readers will discover whether Lyla finds healing, understanding, and ultimately, freedom from the patterns that defined her early years. The narrative speaks to anyone who has struggled with invisible wounds, undiagnosed conditions, or the lasting impact of parental dysfunction, offering a testament to the strength required to break cycles and reclaim one's life.
"Writing this story allowed me to finally give voice to experiences I lived through but never could articulate as a child," said Nelson. "I hope readers find in Lyla's journey a reflection of their own resilience and the possibility of healing, no matter how broken the beginning."
Published by Fulton Books, Ann Nelson's thought-provoking work offers readers a candid window into trauma, recovery, and the transformative power of confronting one's past. This unforgettable narrative will challenge perceptions and touch hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Little Girl Blue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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