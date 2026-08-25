Recent Release, "Washington's Spy," by Steven Willis Follows an Eight-Year-Old Prodigy Whose Secret Role in American Independence Stays Hidden
Coral Springs, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Steven Willis has completed a new book, "Washington's Spy," which introduces Katherine Temple, a brilliant young girl dispatched to England's North American colonies by her father, a wealthy member of Parliament's House of Lords, to oversee the family's docking operations in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Charleston. What begins as a business venture transforms into an extraordinary journey when Katherine meets George Washington in his early twenties, forging a friendship that will prove instrumental during the nation's most pivotal moments.
Willis brings authentic historical perspective to this narrative, having earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Temple University and subsequently dedicating two decades to teaching American History in Broward County public schools. He practiced general dentistry in New York and New Jersey prior to teaching. His dual background—combining rigorous academic training with extensive classroom experience—infuses the story with meticulous attention to historical detail and a deep understanding of the era's complexity. This foundation allows him to weave Katherine's shadowy influence throughout the major events that shaped a nation.
"Washington's Spy" explores themes of quiet courage, patriotic duty, and the untold contributions of those who shaped American independence from behind the scenes. Readers will discover Katherine's involvement in the Boston Massacre, Valley Forge, Trenton, Saratoga, Yorktown, and the Constitutional Convention itself—pivotal events that history nearly forgot. Through her bodyguard's account, Willis resurrects this remarkable woman's legacy, revealing how humility and anonymity nearly erased one of the Revolution's most significant yet unheralded figures from our collective memory.
"Katherine Temple's story deserves to be told," said Willis. "By bringing her contributions to light, we honor not only her memory but also countless others whose efforts were instrumental in building our nation yet remain largely forgotten by history."
Published by Fulton Books, Steven Willis's illuminating work presents readers with a fresh perspective on American independence and the remarkable individuals who shaped its course. This narrative will captivate history enthusiasts and general readers alike, forever changing how we understand the Revolutionary War and our nation's founding.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Washington's Spy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Willis brings authentic historical perspective to this narrative, having earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Temple University and subsequently dedicating two decades to teaching American History in Broward County public schools. He practiced general dentistry in New York and New Jersey prior to teaching. His dual background—combining rigorous academic training with extensive classroom experience—infuses the story with meticulous attention to historical detail and a deep understanding of the era's complexity. This foundation allows him to weave Katherine's shadowy influence throughout the major events that shaped a nation.
"Washington's Spy" explores themes of quiet courage, patriotic duty, and the untold contributions of those who shaped American independence from behind the scenes. Readers will discover Katherine's involvement in the Boston Massacre, Valley Forge, Trenton, Saratoga, Yorktown, and the Constitutional Convention itself—pivotal events that history nearly forgot. Through her bodyguard's account, Willis resurrects this remarkable woman's legacy, revealing how humility and anonymity nearly erased one of the Revolution's most significant yet unheralded figures from our collective memory.
"Katherine Temple's story deserves to be told," said Willis. "By bringing her contributions to light, we honor not only her memory but also countless others whose efforts were instrumental in building our nation yet remain largely forgotten by history."
Published by Fulton Books, Steven Willis's illuminating work presents readers with a fresh perspective on American independence and the remarkable individuals who shaped its course. This narrative will captivate history enthusiasts and general readers alike, forever changing how we understand the Revolutionary War and our nation's founding.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Washington's Spy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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