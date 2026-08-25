Recent Release, "Noah's Biscuits," from Fulton Books Author Shannon E. Cohen, Explores Themes of Friendship, Integrity, and the True Value of Kindness Over Profit
Jacksonville, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shannon E. Cohen has completed a new children's book that celebrates the power of baking and community. In "Noah's Biscuits: A Story About Friendship, Hard Choices, and Delicious Biscuits!" a talented cat named Noah discovers that his homemade treats have an unexpected gift—they bring joy to everyone who tastes them. When word spreads throughout town about Noah's culinary creations, his simple passion transforms into something far greater than he ever imagined.
The author drew inspiration directly from her own life in Jacksonville, Florida, where she shares her home with four beloved feline companions, including the real Noah who sparked this charming tale. As a passionate animal enthusiast and Corporate Trainer, Cohen has always believed that our furry friends teach us invaluable lessons about love, loyalty, and generosity. She channels that deep affection for animals into her writing, creating stories that resonate with readers of all ages.
"Noah's Biscuits" presents a poignant moment when a persuasive salesman offers Noah an opportunity to mass-produce his biscuits for considerable financial gain. Faced with this pivotal crossroads, Noah must navigate between ambition and authenticity, discovering that the relationships he's built and the authentic connections he's fostered are worth far more than any fortune. Young readers will find themselves contemplating important questions about what truly matters in life while enjoying an endearing narrative about a cat who learns that success measured in smiles surpasses success measured in dollars.
"Through Noah's journey, I wanted to show children that the most rewarding things in life often come from following your heart rather than chasing money," said Cohen. "I hope readers discover that genuine friendships and the joy we bring to others are treasures that no amount of wealth can buy."
Published by Fulton Books, Shannon E. Cohen's delightful work offers young readers an entertaining gateway into conversations about values, integrity, and the true meaning of prosperity. This heartwarming story will inspire children to consider how their own talents and passions can brighten the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Noah's Biscuits" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author drew inspiration directly from her own life in Jacksonville, Florida, where she shares her home with four beloved feline companions, including the real Noah who sparked this charming tale. As a passionate animal enthusiast and Corporate Trainer, Cohen has always believed that our furry friends teach us invaluable lessons about love, loyalty, and generosity. She channels that deep affection for animals into her writing, creating stories that resonate with readers of all ages.
"Noah's Biscuits" presents a poignant moment when a persuasive salesman offers Noah an opportunity to mass-produce his biscuits for considerable financial gain. Faced with this pivotal crossroads, Noah must navigate between ambition and authenticity, discovering that the relationships he's built and the authentic connections he's fostered are worth far more than any fortune. Young readers will find themselves contemplating important questions about what truly matters in life while enjoying an endearing narrative about a cat who learns that success measured in smiles surpasses success measured in dollars.
"Through Noah's journey, I wanted to show children that the most rewarding things in life often come from following your heart rather than chasing money," said Cohen. "I hope readers discover that genuine friendships and the joy we bring to others are treasures that no amount of wealth can buy."
Published by Fulton Books, Shannon E. Cohen's delightful work offers young readers an entertaining gateway into conversations about values, integrity, and the true meaning of prosperity. This heartwarming story will inspire children to consider how their own talents and passions can brighten the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Noah's Biscuits" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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