Recent Release, "Me and the Mirror," from Fulton Books Author Mary Naylor, Explores How a Mississippi Girl Transformed Paternal Absence Into Resilience
Houston, TX, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Naylor has completed a new book, "Me and the Mirror: A Daughter's Journey," which chronicles the remarkable life of Bay, a girl who navigated society without her biological father's presence. Through honest storytelling, Naylor traces how she overcame the emotional weight of meeting her father only once in her lifetime, refusing to let his absence dictate her future or derail her ambitions. Instead, she channeled her pain into determination, ultimately discovering that her father's distance had shaped patterns in her own intimate relationships—a realization that would eventually set her free.
Born out of wedlock in Meridian, Mississippi in 1954, Mary Naylor was raised by her steadfast grandmother, who instilled in her the tools for self-sufficiency from an early age. Uprooted to New Orleans at twelve and later to Los Angeles during the transformative civil rights era, she became the first on her mother's side of the family to earn an undergraduate degree, followed by a master's degree. Her thirty-six years of dedicated government service working with families and abused children shaped her compassionate worldview and moral foundation—values that infuse every page of her memoir.
"Me and the Mirror" explores profound themes of family resilience, the transformative power of love from caregivers, and the strength found in close-knit networks that sustained African American families across generations. Through her narrative arc, readers will discover how determination and self-worth became beacons guiding her through adversity, ultimately leading her to live her golden years as a fulfilled retiree and accomplished self-taught artist. This intimate account reveals how one woman transcended limitations to build a life of meaning, authenticity, and purpose.
"My grandmother taught me that absence doesn't define destiny," said Naylor. "I wrote this book to show that our obstacles can become our greatest teachers, and that the love surrounding us—even when our biological family is incomplete—can shape us into our truest selves."
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Naylor's candid work offers readers a thoughtful exploration of identity, resilience, and healing. Her story illuminates how we can transform personal wounds into wisdom that enriches not only our own lives but the lives of those we serve.
Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase "Me and the Mirror" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born out of wedlock in Meridian, Mississippi in 1954, Mary Naylor was raised by her steadfast grandmother, who instilled in her the tools for self-sufficiency from an early age. Uprooted to New Orleans at twelve and later to Los Angeles during the transformative civil rights era, she became the first on her mother's side of the family to earn an undergraduate degree, followed by a master's degree. Her thirty-six years of dedicated government service working with families and abused children shaped her compassionate worldview and moral foundation—values that infuse every page of her memoir.
"Me and the Mirror" explores profound themes of family resilience, the transformative power of love from caregivers, and the strength found in close-knit networks that sustained African American families across generations. Through her narrative arc, readers will discover how determination and self-worth became beacons guiding her through adversity, ultimately leading her to live her golden years as a fulfilled retiree and accomplished self-taught artist. This intimate account reveals how one woman transcended limitations to build a life of meaning, authenticity, and purpose.
"My grandmother taught me that absence doesn't define destiny," said Naylor. "I wrote this book to show that our obstacles can become our greatest teachers, and that the love surrounding us—even when our biological family is incomplete—can shape us into our truest selves."
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Naylor's candid work offers readers a thoughtful exploration of identity, resilience, and healing. Her story illuminates how we can transform personal wounds into wisdom that enriches not only our own lives but the lives of those we serve.
Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase "Me and the Mirror" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories