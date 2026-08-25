Recent Release, "The Illusion of Moral Salvation and the hope of new life in Jesus Christ," from Fulton Books Author C. H. Hudson Challenges False Spiritual Security
New York, NY, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C. H. Hudson has completed a stirring book that confronts one of the Western world's most pervasive deceptions: the belief that morality, goodness, or religious observance alone can save the soul. Drawing from Scripture and decades of pastoral reflection, Hudson methodically dismantles the false security of self-righteousness and exposes the sobering reality that ethics and religious performance, divorced from grace, offer no path to salvation. The narrative builds progressively, using Proverbs 14:12 and James 1:22–25 as twin anchors, contrasting outward moral conduct with inward spiritual transformation as the author guides readers from illusion toward revelation.
Hudson brings a unique pastoral authority to this prophetic message. As a Christian Methodist Episcopal Pastor with over twenty-five years of ministry experience and formal training in church administration and theological philosophy, he writes not from academic distance but from lived spiritual leadership. Yet Hudson deliberately steps beyond credentials and accomplishments, choosing instead to speak through words that he believes are spiritually inspired—a choice reflecting his conviction that authentic identity flows from relationship with God rather than resume achievement.
"The Illusion of Moral Salvation and the hope of new life in Jesus Christ" ultimately invites readers to encounter the transforming grace of Jesus Christ. Hudson's dual-toned approach—prophetic yet pastoral, corrective yet gracious—warns without condemnation and awakens without judgment. The book culminates in a defining spiritual moment where readers confront the futility of self-made righteousness and are called toward surrender to Christ's redemptive power. Through final prayers of commitment and reflections on Christ as Way, Word, and Wonder, Hudson opens the narrow road that leads to authentic life.
From the author, "My purpose has never been to attack the moral person, but to awaken him or her to something far greater than personal virtue: the transforming power of Christ's grace. Morality without Jesus is like a mirror without light, reflecting only shadow. My prayer is that readers will journey from the illusion of self-righteousness to the revelation of Christ's redemptive love."
Published by Fulton Books, C. H. Hudson's faith-filled work offers readers a clarifying challenge to spiritual authenticity. This book speaks directly to those who may believe their moral efforts and religious performance are sufficient, calling them instead toward genuine transformation through grace.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "The Illusion of Moral Salvation and the hope of new life in Jesus Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Hudson brings a unique pastoral authority to this prophetic message. As a Christian Methodist Episcopal Pastor with over twenty-five years of ministry experience and formal training in church administration and theological philosophy, he writes not from academic distance but from lived spiritual leadership. Yet Hudson deliberately steps beyond credentials and accomplishments, choosing instead to speak through words that he believes are spiritually inspired—a choice reflecting his conviction that authentic identity flows from relationship with God rather than resume achievement.
"The Illusion of Moral Salvation and the hope of new life in Jesus Christ" ultimately invites readers to encounter the transforming grace of Jesus Christ. Hudson's dual-toned approach—prophetic yet pastoral, corrective yet gracious—warns without condemnation and awakens without judgment. The book culminates in a defining spiritual moment where readers confront the futility of self-made righteousness and are called toward surrender to Christ's redemptive power. Through final prayers of commitment and reflections on Christ as Way, Word, and Wonder, Hudson opens the narrow road that leads to authentic life.
From the author, "My purpose has never been to attack the moral person, but to awaken him or her to something far greater than personal virtue: the transforming power of Christ's grace. Morality without Jesus is like a mirror without light, reflecting only shadow. My prayer is that readers will journey from the illusion of self-righteousness to the revelation of Christ's redemptive love."
Published by Fulton Books, C. H. Hudson's faith-filled work offers readers a clarifying challenge to spiritual authenticity. This book speaks directly to those who may believe their moral efforts and religious performance are sufficient, calling them instead toward genuine transformation through grace.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "The Illusion of Moral Salvation and the hope of new life in Jesus Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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