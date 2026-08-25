Recent release, "Midnight and Flowers," from Fulton Books author Christina Bodanza, explores how abandoning relentless ambition leads to unexpected healing and purpose
The Villages, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christina Bodanza has completed a new book, "Midnight and Flowers," which follows Melinda Montgomery, a celebrated executive chef whose five-year reign atop the county's best restaurants has come at an enormous cost. As the successful owner of a destination restaurant nestled along the Hudson River, Melinda has achieved professional acclaim, yet her personal relationships have withered under the weight of her obsession. When the realization strikes that her career has consumed her life entirely, she makes a courageous decision: she sells the restaurant, abandons her apartment, and relocates to the Adirondack Region, where nature's tranquility promises restoration.
A Certified Executive Chef with the American Culinary Federation and a Pro Chef level II graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Bodanza draws from her own diverse career spanning multiple states and communities. Her professional achievements include Chef Professional of the Year and Regional Executive Chef of the Year, yet she has also discovered fulfillment in the health and rehab field as a Certified Dietary Manager and Dementia Practitioner. Her varied experiences—from years on a rural horse farm in Northern Michigan to a decade immersed in the bustling urban landscape of downtown Grand Rapids—have cultivated a nuanced understanding of different lifestyles that infuses her writing with authenticity.
In "Midnight and Flowers," Bodanza weaves together themes of career burnout, personal transformation, and the rejuvenating power of human connection. As Melinda settles into her new life, a visiting feline becomes an unlikely companion, while the forest's serenity begins its healing work. However, a routine hike reveals an unsettling reality: poachers operate within the woodlands she has come to cherish. Thrust into a role she never anticipated, Melinda discovers unexpected strength and forges profound bonds with those who stand beside her in confronting this threat. The novel explores how stepping away from relentless ambition opens doors to deeper purpose and reveals the resilience hidden within us all.
"I wanted to write a story that speaks to the exhaustion so many of us feel chasing success while losing ourselves in the process," said Bodanza. "Through Melinda's journey, readers will discover that sometimes the most courageous choice is to let go, and in that release, we find what we were truly searching for all along."
Published by Fulton Books, Bodanza's engaging work offers readers an emotionally resonant escape that addresses the urgent topic of burnout while celebrating renewal and the transformative bonds we forge. This novel will captivate those seeking both heart-felt storytelling and meaningful reflection on what truly matters.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Midnight and Flowers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
A Certified Executive Chef with the American Culinary Federation and a Pro Chef level II graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Bodanza draws from her own diverse career spanning multiple states and communities. Her professional achievements include Chef Professional of the Year and Regional Executive Chef of the Year, yet she has also discovered fulfillment in the health and rehab field as a Certified Dietary Manager and Dementia Practitioner. Her varied experiences—from years on a rural horse farm in Northern Michigan to a decade immersed in the bustling urban landscape of downtown Grand Rapids—have cultivated a nuanced understanding of different lifestyles that infuses her writing with authenticity.
In "Midnight and Flowers," Bodanza weaves together themes of career burnout, personal transformation, and the rejuvenating power of human connection. As Melinda settles into her new life, a visiting feline becomes an unlikely companion, while the forest's serenity begins its healing work. However, a routine hike reveals an unsettling reality: poachers operate within the woodlands she has come to cherish. Thrust into a role she never anticipated, Melinda discovers unexpected strength and forges profound bonds with those who stand beside her in confronting this threat. The novel explores how stepping away from relentless ambition opens doors to deeper purpose and reveals the resilience hidden within us all.
"I wanted to write a story that speaks to the exhaustion so many of us feel chasing success while losing ourselves in the process," said Bodanza. "Through Melinda's journey, readers will discover that sometimes the most courageous choice is to let go, and in that release, we find what we were truly searching for all along."
Published by Fulton Books, Bodanza's engaging work offers readers an emotionally resonant escape that addresses the urgent topic of burnout while celebrating renewal and the transformative bonds we forge. This novel will captivate those seeking both heart-felt storytelling and meaningful reflection on what truly matters.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Midnight and Flowers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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