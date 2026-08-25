Recent Release, "What Stays Through Winter," from Fulton Books Author C.S. Davidson, Explores Two Men Learning to Heal Through Unexpected Love in Snow-Laden Mountains
Charleston, WV, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C.S. Davidson has completed a remarkable new book, "What Stays Through Winter," a paranormal romance that follows Huxley Rhodes, a man who has spent eight solitary years in the unforgiving mountains after being banished from his pack at sixteen. His carefully constructed isolation shatters when Bentley Knox, a former NFL star turned deputy sheriff, purchases a cabin near Huxley's secluded dwelling and extends an invitation that will change everything. What begins as a simple request for guidance through treacherous winter terrain blossoms into something neither man expected: a connection that threatens to unravel the protective walls they've both constructed.
Davidson's passion for stories has shaped his entire life, beginning in childhood when he dreamed of becoming a reading teacher before music claimed his career path. For decades, he has poured his energy into teaching band and judging marching band competitions, nurturing young musicians through the discipline and joy of performance. That early love of books never faded, and now his storytelling gift has returned, allowing him to explore the paranormal tales that have long captivated him—particularly werewolf narratives that grapple with belonging, identity, and discovering family in unanticipated places.
In "What Stays Through Winter," Davidson crafts an enthralling exploration of how love can bloom even in darkness, weaving together the transformative power of second chances with the struggle to overcome past wounds. Huxley's fear that the human world will never accept the wolf within him drives a bitter misunderstanding that tears the lovers apart, forcing him into his animal form as a desperate refuge from rejection. Yet Bentley refuses to abandon him, willing to risk everything to bridge the chasm between them. Readers will discover a poignant, often humorous tale about healing, acceptance, and the unwavering belief that belonging is always possible, no matter how far one has strayed.
"Writing this story allowed me to explore what happens when two people who have been hurt by rejection find each other," said Davidson. "Huxley and Bentley's journey is about learning that home isn't always a place; sometimes it's a person, and sometimes it's about finding the courage to let someone see all of you, even the parts you've hidden away."
Published by Fulton Books, C.S. Davidson's captivating work offers readers a tender yet compelling meditation on acceptance and love's redemptive strength. This touching paranormal romance celebrates the possibility of transformation and the profound healing that awaits when two wounded hearts dare to trust again.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "What Stays Through Winter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Davidson's passion for stories has shaped his entire life, beginning in childhood when he dreamed of becoming a reading teacher before music claimed his career path. For decades, he has poured his energy into teaching band and judging marching band competitions, nurturing young musicians through the discipline and joy of performance. That early love of books never faded, and now his storytelling gift has returned, allowing him to explore the paranormal tales that have long captivated him—particularly werewolf narratives that grapple with belonging, identity, and discovering family in unanticipated places.
In "What Stays Through Winter," Davidson crafts an enthralling exploration of how love can bloom even in darkness, weaving together the transformative power of second chances with the struggle to overcome past wounds. Huxley's fear that the human world will never accept the wolf within him drives a bitter misunderstanding that tears the lovers apart, forcing him into his animal form as a desperate refuge from rejection. Yet Bentley refuses to abandon him, willing to risk everything to bridge the chasm between them. Readers will discover a poignant, often humorous tale about healing, acceptance, and the unwavering belief that belonging is always possible, no matter how far one has strayed.
"Writing this story allowed me to explore what happens when two people who have been hurt by rejection find each other," said Davidson. "Huxley and Bentley's journey is about learning that home isn't always a place; sometimes it's a person, and sometimes it's about finding the courage to let someone see all of you, even the parts you've hidden away."
Published by Fulton Books, C.S. Davidson's captivating work offers readers a tender yet compelling meditation on acceptance and love's redemptive strength. This touching paranormal romance celebrates the possibility of transformation and the profound healing that awaits when two wounded hearts dare to trust again.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "What Stays Through Winter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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