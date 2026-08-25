Recent Release, "Whispers of My Heart," from Fulton Books Author Diane Tate, Offers Transformative Poetry Exploring Complicity, Healing, & Quiet Truths That Reshape Lives
Bridgeport, CT, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Diane Tate has completed a new book, "Whispers of My Heart," a profound collection of poetry that guides readers through the delicate spaces between understanding and mystery. Drawing from her 2021 memoir, Under the Radar: When Truth Hides in Plain Sight, this work weaves together moments that hover just beyond full comprehension, opening small doors into the unknown and inviting readers to step into the dim glow of memory, intuition, and revelation.
With a master's degree in social science and decades of experience in the nonprofit sector serving children and adults with disabilities, Diane Tate brings a deeply reflective sensibility to her writing. Her career, from preschool director to applied behavioral therapist to therapeutic horseback riding instructor, has grounded her understanding of human vulnerability and resilience. As an accomplished artist and poet, she now channels this wisdom into her creative work, including the weekly podcast Why Do I Give a F&$k?, co-produced with colleague JoHanna "J" Thompson.
"Whispers of My Heart" traverses a luminous landscape of emotion and introspection, moving from the traditional terrain of love through darker territories of loss, destruction, and legacy before returning to the primal energy of creation itself. The collection offers readers an intimate yet expansive map of hidden interiors, illuminating the private negotiations we undertake with ourselves in pursuit of forgiveness, healing, and clarity. Through vivid imagery and unflinching honesty, Tate invites us to listen closely, feel deeply, and trust that even the gentlest truths possess the capacity to transform a life.
"This collection became my way of acknowledging what I had been avoiding," said Tate. "Each poem is an invitation to look in the mirror, to sit with discomfort, and to discover that in our most vulnerable moments, we find our greatest capacity for change and connection."
Published by Fulton Books, Diane Tate's enlightening work offers readers a sanctuary for reflection and transformation. Through poetry that honors both personal struggle and collective awakening, this collection empowers readers to confront their own complicity and step toward authentic healing.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Whispers of My Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
With a master's degree in social science and decades of experience in the nonprofit sector serving children and adults with disabilities, Diane Tate brings a deeply reflective sensibility to her writing. Her career, from preschool director to applied behavioral therapist to therapeutic horseback riding instructor, has grounded her understanding of human vulnerability and resilience. As an accomplished artist and poet, she now channels this wisdom into her creative work, including the weekly podcast Why Do I Give a F&$k?, co-produced with colleague JoHanna "J" Thompson.
"Whispers of My Heart" traverses a luminous landscape of emotion and introspection, moving from the traditional terrain of love through darker territories of loss, destruction, and legacy before returning to the primal energy of creation itself. The collection offers readers an intimate yet expansive map of hidden interiors, illuminating the private negotiations we undertake with ourselves in pursuit of forgiveness, healing, and clarity. Through vivid imagery and unflinching honesty, Tate invites us to listen closely, feel deeply, and trust that even the gentlest truths possess the capacity to transform a life.
"This collection became my way of acknowledging what I had been avoiding," said Tate. "Each poem is an invitation to look in the mirror, to sit with discomfort, and to discover that in our most vulnerable moments, we find our greatest capacity for change and connection."
Published by Fulton Books, Diane Tate's enlightening work offers readers a sanctuary for reflection and transformation. Through poetry that honors both personal struggle and collective awakening, this collection empowers readers to confront their own complicity and step toward authentic healing.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Whispers of My Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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