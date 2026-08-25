Recent Release, "Lexi The Tooth Fairy," from Covenant Books Author Jen Daniels, Shows Young Readers How the Smallest Fairy Discovers Her Brightest Shine
Spanish Fork, UT, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jen Daniels has completed a new book, "Lexi The Tooth Fairy": Tooth-Fairyland Adventures, which follows the tiniest tooth fairy in all of Tooth Fairyland as she embarks on enchanting missions to collect sparkling lost teeth. With talking fireflies as companions, sprinkles of fairy dust, and whimsical friends to meet along the way, Lexi's adventures unfold with wonder at every turn.
Drawing from her two decades of experience as a Registered Dental Hygienist, Daniels brings authentic warmth and genuine care to her storytelling. Known affectionately as a "tooth fairy" by her patients, she channels her passion for dentistry and her gift for mentoring—whether in her private practice or at the dental hygiene school where she instructs the next generation—into a narrative that celebrates both imagination and the importance of dental wellness. Her commitment to service, demonstrated through humanitarian work in Guatemala and community dental outreach programs, infuses every page with heartfelt purpose.
In "Lexi The Tooth Fairy," young dreamers will discover that courage, kindness, and self-belief can transform even the smallest among us into shining stars. Through Lexi's adventures, readers learn that big dreams don't require a big size, and that compassion combined with determination opens doors to extraordinary possibilities. This delightful tale sparkles with magic while carrying a tender message about accepting yourself and embracing your unique gifts.
"I wanted to create a story that celebrates childhood wonder while honoring the dental profession I love so deeply," said author Jen Daniels. "Lexi's journey reflects what I've learned throughout my career—that kindness and believing in yourself truly are magical."
Published by Covenant Books, Jen Daniels's enchanting work transports readers into a realm of magic and adventure while celebrating the virtues of courage and self-acceptance. This captivating tale will inspire young hearts to believe in the extraordinary within themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this sparkling work can purchase "Lexi The Tooth Fairy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from her two decades of experience as a Registered Dental Hygienist, Daniels brings authentic warmth and genuine care to her storytelling. Known affectionately as a "tooth fairy" by her patients, she channels her passion for dentistry and her gift for mentoring—whether in her private practice or at the dental hygiene school where she instructs the next generation—into a narrative that celebrates both imagination and the importance of dental wellness. Her commitment to service, demonstrated through humanitarian work in Guatemala and community dental outreach programs, infuses every page with heartfelt purpose.
In "Lexi The Tooth Fairy," young dreamers will discover that courage, kindness, and self-belief can transform even the smallest among us into shining stars. Through Lexi's adventures, readers learn that big dreams don't require a big size, and that compassion combined with determination opens doors to extraordinary possibilities. This delightful tale sparkles with magic while carrying a tender message about accepting yourself and embracing your unique gifts.
"I wanted to create a story that celebrates childhood wonder while honoring the dental profession I love so deeply," said author Jen Daniels. "Lexi's journey reflects what I've learned throughout my career—that kindness and believing in yourself truly are magical."
Published by Covenant Books, Jen Daniels's enchanting work transports readers into a realm of magic and adventure while celebrating the virtues of courage and self-acceptance. This captivating tale will inspire young hearts to believe in the extraordinary within themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this sparkling work can purchase "Lexi The Tooth Fairy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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