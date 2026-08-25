Recent Release, "His Grace in Grief," from Covenant Books Author Pastor Anthony Mitchell, Offers Solace to Those Navigating the Profound Depths of Loss and Bereavement
McKinny, TX, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Anthony Mitchell has completed a new book, "His Grace in Grief," a deeply personal spiritual journal chronicled over forty-five days of mourning, prayer, fasting, and meditation on Scripture. The work captures Pastor Tony's earnest journey as he sought divine comfort during a profoundly difficult year following the loss of his beloved wife, Janet, after forty-five beautiful years of marriage. As he poured his thoughts and emotions onto these pages, he wrestled with the overwhelming uncertainty of life without her presence.
Throughout his distinguished career spanning decades, Pastor Anthony Mitchell has established himself as an anointed teacher and preacher whose faith journey began in 1979 when he was licensed and ordained by the New Testament Baptist Church in California while serving honorably in the US Air Force. His remarkable dedication has taken him across the Middle East, where he established numerous nondenominational underground churches, and earned him recognition as an honorary chaplain by the chief of chaplains of the US Navy. Today, as founder and Senior Pastor of Now Faith Living Ministries, his compassionate spirit continues to guide and encourage those who seek spiritual renewal.
Within "His Grace in Grief," readers will discover how, amid his sorrow, a stirring realization dawned on Pastor Tony: the Lord desired him to share his experience with others who have endured soul-crushing grief. Through his exploration of loss and the challenging path forward, he offers comfort and encouragement to inspire others to trust God during their darkest seasons. His heartfelt hope is to illuminate the way for those navigating irreplaceable loss, demonstrating that even in profound suffering, God's grace remains sufficient and sustaining.
"I believe my journey through grief can serve as a beacon for others walking similar paths," said author Pastor Anthony Mitchell. "By sharing my honest struggles and the spiritual truths I discovered, I hope to help readers find hope and healing in their own seasons of sorrow."
Published by Covenant Books, Pastor Anthony Mitchell's spiritually rich work offers solace and encouragement to those experiencing loss. Through candid reflection and biblical meditation, readers will find strength for their journey ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "His Grace in Grief" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Throughout his distinguished career spanning decades, Pastor Anthony Mitchell has established himself as an anointed teacher and preacher whose faith journey began in 1979 when he was licensed and ordained by the New Testament Baptist Church in California while serving honorably in the US Air Force. His remarkable dedication has taken him across the Middle East, where he established numerous nondenominational underground churches, and earned him recognition as an honorary chaplain by the chief of chaplains of the US Navy. Today, as founder and Senior Pastor of Now Faith Living Ministries, his compassionate spirit continues to guide and encourage those who seek spiritual renewal.
Within "His Grace in Grief," readers will discover how, amid his sorrow, a stirring realization dawned on Pastor Tony: the Lord desired him to share his experience with others who have endured soul-crushing grief. Through his exploration of loss and the challenging path forward, he offers comfort and encouragement to inspire others to trust God during their darkest seasons. His heartfelt hope is to illuminate the way for those navigating irreplaceable loss, demonstrating that even in profound suffering, God's grace remains sufficient and sustaining.
"I believe my journey through grief can serve as a beacon for others walking similar paths," said author Pastor Anthony Mitchell. "By sharing my honest struggles and the spiritual truths I discovered, I hope to help readers find hope and healing in their own seasons of sorrow."
Published by Covenant Books, Pastor Anthony Mitchell's spiritually rich work offers solace and encouragement to those experiencing loss. Through candid reflection and biblical meditation, readers will find strength for their journey ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "His Grace in Grief" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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