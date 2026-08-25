"Legion," from Author Linda Pakizer, Explores the Untold Story of a Biblical Figure Whose Deliverance Marked One of Scripture's Most Remarkable Transformations
Westerville, OH, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Pakizer has completed a new book, "Legion: A Story of Biblical Deliverance,” which reimagines the life of an enigmatic individual mentioned in three of the four gospels. The narrative spans two decades and weaves together two families, two cultures, and two faiths as their destinies intersect in ways both extraordinary and unexpected. Rather than focusing solely on the moment of miraculous healing, Pakizer traces the journey that led to his possession, asking the questions that have lingered through centuries: Who was this man before his affliction? What circumstances shaped his tragic fall? How did he become known as Legion?
With a passion for storytelling cultivated through years of voracious reading across numerous genres, Linda Pakizer brings her long-held dream of authorship to life through this compelling narrative. Her background as an avid reader has clearly informed her ability to craft characters with depth and authenticity, allowing readers to connect with their struggles and triumphs. Drawing on her faith and reflective nature, she approaches this biblical subject matter with both reverence and imaginative insight, creating a work that honors Scripture while exploring the human dimensions of spiritual crisis and restoration.
In "Legion: A Story of Biblical Deliverance," readers will discover a spellbinding examination of possession and deliverance that transcends simple retelling. The stakes are deeply personal—the internal warfare between faith and fear, hope and despair, goodness and evil—as characters navigate their own spiritual journeys. This novel illuminates not only how one man's restoration became the foundation for his apostolic mission to the Gentile world, but also how divine intervention can transform lives in ways both visible and unseen, offering readers a fresh perspective on one of Christianity's most powerful miracles.
"Writing Legion allowed me to step into the spiritual and emotional landscape of someone whose deliverance changed everything," said Pakizer. "By exploring the circumstances that led to his possession and the miraculous moment of his freedom, I hope readers will find themselves asking deeper questions about faith, redemption, and the transformative power of encountering the divine."
Published by Covenant Books, Linda Pakizer's engrossing work offers readers an intimate portrait of biblical struggle and grace. This narrative invites believers and seekers alike to contemplate the profound mystery of spiritual warfare and the liberating hope that comes through divine intervention.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Legion: A Story of Biblical Deliverance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With a passion for storytelling cultivated through years of voracious reading across numerous genres, Linda Pakizer brings her long-held dream of authorship to life through this compelling narrative. Her background as an avid reader has clearly informed her ability to craft characters with depth and authenticity, allowing readers to connect with their struggles and triumphs. Drawing on her faith and reflective nature, she approaches this biblical subject matter with both reverence and imaginative insight, creating a work that honors Scripture while exploring the human dimensions of spiritual crisis and restoration.
In "Legion: A Story of Biblical Deliverance," readers will discover a spellbinding examination of possession and deliverance that transcends simple retelling. The stakes are deeply personal—the internal warfare between faith and fear, hope and despair, goodness and evil—as characters navigate their own spiritual journeys. This novel illuminates not only how one man's restoration became the foundation for his apostolic mission to the Gentile world, but also how divine intervention can transform lives in ways both visible and unseen, offering readers a fresh perspective on one of Christianity's most powerful miracles.
"Writing Legion allowed me to step into the spiritual and emotional landscape of someone whose deliverance changed everything," said Pakizer. "By exploring the circumstances that led to his possession and the miraculous moment of his freedom, I hope readers will find themselves asking deeper questions about faith, redemption, and the transformative power of encountering the divine."
Published by Covenant Books, Linda Pakizer's engrossing work offers readers an intimate portrait of biblical struggle and grace. This narrative invites believers and seekers alike to contemplate the profound mystery of spiritual warfare and the liberating hope that comes through divine intervention.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Legion: A Story of Biblical Deliverance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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