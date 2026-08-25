Recent Release, "A Secret We Share," from Covenant Books Author John Sallaway, Explores the Harrowing Aftermath of an International Aviation Tragedy
Star, ID, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Sallaway has completed his debut novel, "A Secret We Share: A Story of Love, Dedication, and Governments that Lie!" a gripping account inspired by one of history's most controversial aviation incidents. When a commercial airliner inadvertently crosses into protected airspace, swift military action results in catastrophic consequences that extend far beyond the initial crisis. Through the eyes of John Laird, a reluctant passenger pulled from the wreckage, readers witness the devastating moments following impact and the haunting realization of being the sole survivor amid unimaginable tragedy.
Drawing from decades of extensive international travel and hundreds of thousands of miles logged in air travel, Sallaway brings authenticity and emotional depth to his narrative. As a retired accountant and executive consultant, he channels his personal reflections on the fatal shooting down of Korean Airlines 007 into this powerful work. His experiences as a devoted father and husband build the story's exploration of separation, loss, and the bonds that define us, creating a narrative infused with genuine human struggle.
"A Secret We Share" delves into themes of survival, governmental accountability, and personal resilience as readers follow Laird's agonizing journey through isolated years of separation from his family. The novel examines the emotional toll of unexplained tragedy and the determination required to rebuild a shattered life. What unfolds is an unflinching portrait of how a single moment of international conflict can fragment a family and test the limits of human endurance.
"This story carries emotions I've wrestled with for decades," said Sallaway. "I wanted to capture what survival truly means when everything you love is taken from you, and to ask difficult questions about the choices governments make in moments of crisis."
Published by Covenant Books, John Sallaway's thought-provoking work offers readers a window into one man's extraordinary struggle for reunification and truth. This novel will resonate with those seeking to understand the human cost of international incidents and the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A Secret We Share" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from decades of extensive international travel and hundreds of thousands of miles logged in air travel, Sallaway brings authenticity and emotional depth to his narrative. As a retired accountant and executive consultant, he channels his personal reflections on the fatal shooting down of Korean Airlines 007 into this powerful work. His experiences as a devoted father and husband build the story's exploration of separation, loss, and the bonds that define us, creating a narrative infused with genuine human struggle.
"A Secret We Share" delves into themes of survival, governmental accountability, and personal resilience as readers follow Laird's agonizing journey through isolated years of separation from his family. The novel examines the emotional toll of unexplained tragedy and the determination required to rebuild a shattered life. What unfolds is an unflinching portrait of how a single moment of international conflict can fragment a family and test the limits of human endurance.
"This story carries emotions I've wrestled with for decades," said Sallaway. "I wanted to capture what survival truly means when everything you love is taken from you, and to ask difficult questions about the choices governments make in moments of crisis."
Published by Covenant Books, John Sallaway's thought-provoking work offers readers a window into one man's extraordinary struggle for reunification and truth. This novel will resonate with those seeking to understand the human cost of international incidents and the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "A Secret We Share" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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