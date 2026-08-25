Recent Release, "Kisses Besos," from Covenant Books Author Blanca T Province, Celebrates the Parent-Child Bond Through Affection Expressed Across the Animal Kingdom
Tucson, AZ, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blanca T Province has completed a new book, "Kisses Besos," inspired by genuine moments of connection with her young son. When bedtime routines became precious opportunities for expressing love through kisses and lullabies, the author recognized a universal truth about parental devotion that deserved to be shared. The narrative unfolds through charming interactions between animals, each demonstrating their own unique ways of showing affection for one another, while imaginative scenery brings these heartwarming encounters to life on every page.
Province's lifelong passion for reading shaped her approach to motherhood and storytelling. From reading aloud to her firstborn, from birth onward, she cultivated a household where books became cherished companions and weekly library visits were treasured family traditions. Her commitment to fostering literacy in her three sons infused her daily life with purpose, creating the foundation from which "Kisses Besos" naturally emerged as a gift to families everywhere.
In "Kisses Besos," readers of all ages will discover sixteen imaginative kiss combinations showcased through animal interactions, each carefully illustrated to capture the author's vision. The stunning artwork by illustrator Kathleen Bell-Ryan brings Province's imagination to vivid life, depicting how creatures both great and small express their love and connection. Through these gentle, touching scenes, the book invites readers to reflect on the profound ways affection shapes relationships and creates lasting memories.
This book represents the author’s desire to honor those precious bedtime moments with her son while creating something that speaks to the universal language of love that exists between all living beings.
Published by Covenant Books, Blanca T Province's touching work reminds readers of love's simplicity and power. This book serves as a beautiful reminder that the most meaningful expressions of affection often come in the gentlest forms.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Kisses Besos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Province's lifelong passion for reading shaped her approach to motherhood and storytelling. From reading aloud to her firstborn, from birth onward, she cultivated a household where books became cherished companions and weekly library visits were treasured family traditions. Her commitment to fostering literacy in her three sons infused her daily life with purpose, creating the foundation from which "Kisses Besos" naturally emerged as a gift to families everywhere.
In "Kisses Besos," readers of all ages will discover sixteen imaginative kiss combinations showcased through animal interactions, each carefully illustrated to capture the author's vision. The stunning artwork by illustrator Kathleen Bell-Ryan brings Province's imagination to vivid life, depicting how creatures both great and small express their love and connection. Through these gentle, touching scenes, the book invites readers to reflect on the profound ways affection shapes relationships and creates lasting memories.
This book represents the author’s desire to honor those precious bedtime moments with her son while creating something that speaks to the universal language of love that exists between all living beings.
Published by Covenant Books, Blanca T Province's touching work reminds readers of love's simplicity and power. This book serves as a beautiful reminder that the most meaningful expressions of affection often come in the gentlest forms.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Kisses Besos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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