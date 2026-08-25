Recent Release, "God Can Use A Cracked Pot," from Covenant Books Author Karen S. Johnson, Explores Spiritual Transformation Through Vulnerability and Surrender
Mayslanding, NJ, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karen S. Johnson has completed a new book, "God Can Use A Cracked Pot," which chronicles one woman's transformative journey through Scripture, specifically engaging with Ephesians 6:10-18 and Galatians 5:22-23. Rather than presenting a polished facade of faith, Johnson opens her life to readers, sharing the authentic struggles—heartbreak, criticism, and personal obstacles—that have shaped her walk with Christ. Her narrative reveals how she discovered that weakness itself becomes a conduit for God's extraordinary power, and that overcoming life's deepest challenges strengthens rather than diminishes one's faith.
Johnson brings considerable depth to her message as a devoted mother and grandmother from South Jersey who has dedicated herself to living intentionally for God despite life's inevitable failures. Previously published as a devotional writer with "It's a Heart Condition," she demonstrates a commitment to transparent spiritual teaching grounded in biblical truth. Her willingness to revisit difficult lessons, even when they require circling the same mountain multiple times, reflects the humble persistence she encourages in readers seeking genuine growth.
In "God Can Use A Cracked Pot," Johnson unveils profound truths about divine design and purpose. Throughout these pages, readers will discover that God's love transcends human limitation, that obedience to His calling matters far more than following cultural expectations, and that a Christ-centered life brings unparalleled joy. The book stands as a testimony that our perceived inadequacies need not disqualify us from serving God's purposes; instead, they position us to become vessels through which His light shines most clearly into a broken world.
"My deepest prayer," said Johnson, "is that my journey demonstrates to others that God doesn't require perfection—He requires availability. When we surrender our cracked places to Him, He transforms our weakness into evidence of His sufficiency and our pain into purpose."
Published by Covenant Books, Karen S. Johnson's stirring work offers readers a biblical framework for embracing their identity as God's beloved children. This testimony equips believers to stand firm in their faith while discovering that their valleys become the very places where God's grace shines brightest.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "God Can Use A Cracked Pot" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Johnson brings considerable depth to her message as a devoted mother and grandmother from South Jersey who has dedicated herself to living intentionally for God despite life's inevitable failures. Previously published as a devotional writer with "It's a Heart Condition," she demonstrates a commitment to transparent spiritual teaching grounded in biblical truth. Her willingness to revisit difficult lessons, even when they require circling the same mountain multiple times, reflects the humble persistence she encourages in readers seeking genuine growth.
In "God Can Use A Cracked Pot," Johnson unveils profound truths about divine design and purpose. Throughout these pages, readers will discover that God's love transcends human limitation, that obedience to His calling matters far more than following cultural expectations, and that a Christ-centered life brings unparalleled joy. The book stands as a testimony that our perceived inadequacies need not disqualify us from serving God's purposes; instead, they position us to become vessels through which His light shines most clearly into a broken world.
"My deepest prayer," said Johnson, "is that my journey demonstrates to others that God doesn't require perfection—He requires availability. When we surrender our cracked places to Him, He transforms our weakness into evidence of His sufficiency and our pain into purpose."
Published by Covenant Books, Karen S. Johnson's stirring work offers readers a biblical framework for embracing their identity as God's beloved children. This testimony equips believers to stand firm in their faith while discovering that their valleys become the very places where God's grace shines brightest.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "God Can Use A Cracked Pot" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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