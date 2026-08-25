Recent Release, "Chasing Molecules," from Covenant Books Author Robert Ringoen, Explores Addiction and Recovery Through Personal Narrative and Biblical Wisdom
Spokane, WA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Ringoen has completed a new book, "Chasing Molecules," which weaves together his intimate journey through addiction and recovery with scientifically grounded insights into the neurochemistry of compulsive behaviors. Drawing from decades of personal experience and professional expertise, Ringoen crafts a narrative that acknowledges the complexity of addiction while offering genuine pathways toward healing and wholeness.
As a foster parent for fourteen years and a dedicated volunteer with street youth programs in Spokane, Washington, Ringoen has walked alongside countless individuals navigating life's most challenging circumstances. His credentials as a licensed independent clinical social worker and registered mental health professional underscore his commitment to understanding human struggle and transformation. For over forty years, his Christian faith has anchored his work, and his own recovery journey—marked by healing through Jesus Christ, biblical study, and programs like Celebrate Recovery—provides the foundation for this candid exploration.
In "Chasing Molecules," readers will discover how addiction operates at the neurological level while discovering the deeper spiritual truths that enable lasting freedom. Ringoen examines psychological factors and the brain's chemistry with clarity, but ultimately points toward the redemptive power of faith and community. This work addresses not only those battling addiction but also families, helpers, and anyone seeking to understand the intersection of science, psychology, and spiritual restoration.
From the author, "I wanted to write this book because I've seen how people can break free from cycles that seemed unbreakable. Recovery is possible when we understand both our biology and our need for something greater than ourselves."
Published by Covenant Books, Robert Ringoen's enlightening work offers readers a comprehensive roadmap for understanding and overcoming addiction. This transformative resource combines professional insight with candid vulnerability to inspire hope and actionable change.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Chasing Molecules" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a foster parent for fourteen years and a dedicated volunteer with street youth programs in Spokane, Washington, Ringoen has walked alongside countless individuals navigating life's most challenging circumstances. His credentials as a licensed independent clinical social worker and registered mental health professional underscore his commitment to understanding human struggle and transformation. For over forty years, his Christian faith has anchored his work, and his own recovery journey—marked by healing through Jesus Christ, biblical study, and programs like Celebrate Recovery—provides the foundation for this candid exploration.
In "Chasing Molecules," readers will discover how addiction operates at the neurological level while discovering the deeper spiritual truths that enable lasting freedom. Ringoen examines psychological factors and the brain's chemistry with clarity, but ultimately points toward the redemptive power of faith and community. This work addresses not only those battling addiction but also families, helpers, and anyone seeking to understand the intersection of science, psychology, and spiritual restoration.
From the author, "I wanted to write this book because I've seen how people can break free from cycles that seemed unbreakable. Recovery is possible when we understand both our biology and our need for something greater than ourselves."
Published by Covenant Books, Robert Ringoen's enlightening work offers readers a comprehensive roadmap for understanding and overcoming addiction. This transformative resource combines professional insight with candid vulnerability to inspire hope and actionable change.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Chasing Molecules" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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