Recent Release, "The Father's Love Song," from Covenant Books Author Judy Rice, is About Knowing God, as He Speaks to Us—through Jesus. Jesus is the Father’s Love Song
Weeki Wachee, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A companion book, soon to be released, is about knowing God as we speak to Him—through prayer.
Scripture, songs, and stories add a powerful, personal dimension to “The Father’s Love Song.” The author writes, “I smile, remembering how God’s Word illuminated my heart and drew me to Himself, and I smile now, knowing that He will do the same for my readers.”
The book unfolds across five progressive sections—“His Plan,” “His Person,” “His Power,” “His Presence,” and “His Return” with twenty-six alphabetical chapters from “Abba Father” to “Zion, the Homecoming.”
Rice, a retired business-to-business trainer and salesperson, brings decades of experience in training, as well as her experience in Prison Ministry, teaching children how to read, working with Special Olympics, and serving families as they deal with Alzheimer’s.
“And then He turned my heart and made me love Him” (Spurgeon). She writes, “When Jesus turned my heart and made me love Him at age 62, the book was born!” She describes three miracles God gave her: “He turned my heart, He gave me the 26 alphabetical chapters, and He helped me write the book!”
The greatest love story the world has ever known is the story of our God, who died, so we would live! God gave everything He had to give—His Son to die, so we would live! How can we not tell the world! Jesus is the Father’s Love Song!
Amazing love, how can it be, that Thou, my God, should die for me!
(Charles Wesley, 1738)
For God so loved the world, that He gave His one and only Son,
that whoever believes in Him would not perish but have everlasting life.
(John 3:16)
“Remember, merciful Jesus, that I am the cause for your journey!” (Mozart)
Published by Covenant Books, "The Father's Love Song" can be purchased at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Scripture, songs, and stories add a powerful, personal dimension to “The Father’s Love Song.” The author writes, “I smile, remembering how God’s Word illuminated my heart and drew me to Himself, and I smile now, knowing that He will do the same for my readers.”
The book unfolds across five progressive sections—“His Plan,” “His Person,” “His Power,” “His Presence,” and “His Return” with twenty-six alphabetical chapters from “Abba Father” to “Zion, the Homecoming.”
Rice, a retired business-to-business trainer and salesperson, brings decades of experience in training, as well as her experience in Prison Ministry, teaching children how to read, working with Special Olympics, and serving families as they deal with Alzheimer’s.
“And then He turned my heart and made me love Him” (Spurgeon). She writes, “When Jesus turned my heart and made me love Him at age 62, the book was born!” She describes three miracles God gave her: “He turned my heart, He gave me the 26 alphabetical chapters, and He helped me write the book!”
The greatest love story the world has ever known is the story of our God, who died, so we would live! God gave everything He had to give—His Son to die, so we would live! How can we not tell the world! Jesus is the Father’s Love Song!
Amazing love, how can it be, that Thou, my God, should die for me!
(Charles Wesley, 1738)
For God so loved the world, that He gave His one and only Son,
that whoever believes in Him would not perish but have everlasting life.
(John 3:16)
“Remember, merciful Jesus, that I am the cause for your journey!” (Mozart)
Published by Covenant Books, "The Father's Love Song" can be purchased at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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