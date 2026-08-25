Recent Release, "Greatest Right Decisions," from Covenant Books Author Bill Mierkey, Offers a Transformative Framework for Navigating Life's Most Consequential Choices
Colorado Springs, CO, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bill Mierkey has completed a new book, "Greatest Right Decisions," which presents a practical guide to righteous decision-making that cultivates confidence and conviction in pursuing one's greatest life. The work reveals the sources of power governing your existence and provides the understanding necessary to address life's most complex problems—including war, poverty, homelessness, and abortion—with clarity and purpose.
Mierkey's journey to authorship is itself remarkable. Beginning his career at just ten years old in a welding shop while delivering papers, he pursued knowledge with determined passion. After a deliberate start, he earned his master's degree in management from the University of Colorado at thirty-five. The following three decades were devoted to raising six children alongside demanding physical labor. It took the devastating loss of his wife of forty-five years to awaken him to a profound realization: at sixty-eight, life required reinvention. Yet from this widower's experience emerges invaluable wisdom about what truly matters.
In "Greatest Right Decisions," Mierkey distills his construction background, business acumen, and spiritual conviction into an enlightening exploration of how full awareness of our world shapes exceptional lives. Readers will discover that understanding each decision you face directly contributes to achieving your greatest potential. This insightful work provides the personal clarity and self-assurance needed to pursue a life of authentic purpose and lasting fulfillment.
"A business education taught me that decision-making shapes the big picture of our lives," said Mierkey. "Combined with solid faith in our Creator and wonder at our world, we have everything needed to identify and pursue our greatest life. This book is my gift to those seeking that path."
Published by Covenant Books, Bill Mierkey's illuminating work empowers readers to make decisions aligned with their deepest values and highest aspirations. It stands as a testament to the transformative power of clarity, conviction, and purpose at any stage of life.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Greatest Right Decisions" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Mierkey's journey to authorship is itself remarkable. Beginning his career at just ten years old in a welding shop while delivering papers, he pursued knowledge with determined passion. After a deliberate start, he earned his master's degree in management from the University of Colorado at thirty-five. The following three decades were devoted to raising six children alongside demanding physical labor. It took the devastating loss of his wife of forty-five years to awaken him to a profound realization: at sixty-eight, life required reinvention. Yet from this widower's experience emerges invaluable wisdom about what truly matters.
In "Greatest Right Decisions," Mierkey distills his construction background, business acumen, and spiritual conviction into an enlightening exploration of how full awareness of our world shapes exceptional lives. Readers will discover that understanding each decision you face directly contributes to achieving your greatest potential. This insightful work provides the personal clarity and self-assurance needed to pursue a life of authentic purpose and lasting fulfillment.
"A business education taught me that decision-making shapes the big picture of our lives," said Mierkey. "Combined with solid faith in our Creator and wonder at our world, we have everything needed to identify and pursue our greatest life. This book is my gift to those seeking that path."
Published by Covenant Books, Bill Mierkey's illuminating work empowers readers to make decisions aligned with their deepest values and highest aspirations. It stands as a testament to the transformative power of clarity, conviction, and purpose at any stage of life.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Greatest Right Decisions" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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