Recent Release, "The Casual Church," from Covenant Books Author Barry L. Nehls, Challenges Believers to Reclaim Authentic Worship in an Age of Convenience
Clearwater, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Barry L. Nehls has completed a new book, "The Casual Church," which examines how modern society's obsession with comfort has infiltrated the Church itself. In our contemporary world, where we pursue comfortable food, supportive pets, luxurious automobiles, and climate-controlled spaces, the church has unfortunately followed suit—trading reverence for convenience, worship for warmth, and holiness for hospitality. Nehls explores how many congregations have adopted a casual approach to faith, believing that numerical growth represents spiritual success, yet attendance continues to decline despite these accommodations.
With an undergraduate degree in chemistry and business development training from Harvard Graduate School of Business, Nehls transitioned from the secular corporate world to full-time pastoral ministry after a transformative 1995 mission trip to Africa. Throughout his career serving four congregations in Northwest Ohio, he has consistently answered the call to rescue and restore fractured church bodies, demonstrating both entrepreneurial success—evidenced by four patents and a trademark—and steadfast spiritual commitment. This fifth book represents the culmination of years spent witnessing churches drift from their sacred purpose.
"The Casual Church" confronts the fundamental tension between cultural accommodation and biblical authenticity. Drawing from Jesus's passionate cleansing of the temple, Nehls articulates a clarion call for the church to return to its identity as a house of prayer, worship, and praise—a dwelling place for the Most High God. Readers will discover that the pursuit of comfort may actually distance congregations from their divine mission, and that true spiritual vitality emerges not from casual indifference but from reverent devotion to God's holiness.
"I believe the church must reclaim the reverence and sanctity that Scripture demands," said author Barry L. Nehls. "We have sacrificed the sacred on the altar of accessibility, and our congregations are spiritually impoverished as a result. This book is my urgent appeal to return to authentic worship."
Published by Covenant Books, Barry L. Nehls's thought-provoking work challenges readers to examine whether the modern church has lost its biblical moorings. His message calls believers to embrace a faith rooted in reverence rather than convenience.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Casual Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With an undergraduate degree in chemistry and business development training from Harvard Graduate School of Business, Nehls transitioned from the secular corporate world to full-time pastoral ministry after a transformative 1995 mission trip to Africa. Throughout his career serving four congregations in Northwest Ohio, he has consistently answered the call to rescue and restore fractured church bodies, demonstrating both entrepreneurial success—evidenced by four patents and a trademark—and steadfast spiritual commitment. This fifth book represents the culmination of years spent witnessing churches drift from their sacred purpose.
"The Casual Church" confronts the fundamental tension between cultural accommodation and biblical authenticity. Drawing from Jesus's passionate cleansing of the temple, Nehls articulates a clarion call for the church to return to its identity as a house of prayer, worship, and praise—a dwelling place for the Most High God. Readers will discover that the pursuit of comfort may actually distance congregations from their divine mission, and that true spiritual vitality emerges not from casual indifference but from reverent devotion to God's holiness.
"I believe the church must reclaim the reverence and sanctity that Scripture demands," said author Barry L. Nehls. "We have sacrificed the sacred on the altar of accessibility, and our congregations are spiritually impoverished as a result. This book is my urgent appeal to return to authentic worship."
Published by Covenant Books, Barry L. Nehls's thought-provoking work challenges readers to examine whether the modern church has lost its biblical moorings. His message calls believers to embrace a faith rooted in reverence rather than convenience.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Casual Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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