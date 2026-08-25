Recent Release, "Good Night Antigua! Good Morning America!" from Covenant Books Author Valerie Wilkins-Jarvis, Offers a Candid Memoir on Faith, Family, and Destiny
Apopka, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Valerie Wilkins-Jarvis has completed a new book, "Good Night Antigua! Good Morning America!: My Journey from Antigua to America," a profoundly personal account that traces her extraordinary passage from her Caribbean home to a new life across the Atlantic. Through intimate storytelling, she shares the pivotal moments, unexpected trials, and profound blessings that shaped her path, offering readers an unflinching look at what it means to leave everything familiar behind in pursuit of purpose and promise.
A native of Antigua and Barbuda, Wilkins-Jarvis brings authenticity and spiritual depth to her narrative, drawing from five decades of lived experience. Her journey encompasses academic achievement—earning degrees from the College of New Rochelle and City University of New York—and professional accomplishment, including a distinguished twenty-seven-year career with New York City's Human Resources Administration. Yet beyond credentials and accolades, she writes from a place of reflective wisdom, grounded in her unwavering faith and guided by the principles that have anchored her through seasons of transition.
"Good Night Antigua! Good Morning America!" explores themes of courage, resilience, spiritual transformation, and the enduring power of family bonds. Readers will discover how personal trials become catalysts for growth, how forward momentum requires releasing the past, and how divine guidance illuminates even the most uncertain passages. Whether experiencing displacement, navigating life changes, or seeking inspiration from a testimony of faithful perseverance, audiences will find themselves witnessed, challenged, and ultimately encouraged by a voice both honest and hopeful.
"My prayer through sharing this journey is that readers will discover their own capacity for transformation and recognize God's faithful hand guiding them toward their unique calling and purpose," said the author.
Published by Covenant Books, Valerie Wilkins-Jarvis's spiritually rich work invites readers into a narrative of redemption and hope that transcends cultural boundaries. This testament to faith and fortitude will inspire audiences to embrace their own journeys with renewed courage and deeper trust in divine providence.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Good Night Antigua! Good Morning America!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A native of Antigua and Barbuda, Wilkins-Jarvis brings authenticity and spiritual depth to her narrative, drawing from five decades of lived experience. Her journey encompasses academic achievement—earning degrees from the College of New Rochelle and City University of New York—and professional accomplishment, including a distinguished twenty-seven-year career with New York City's Human Resources Administration. Yet beyond credentials and accolades, she writes from a place of reflective wisdom, grounded in her unwavering faith and guided by the principles that have anchored her through seasons of transition.
"Good Night Antigua! Good Morning America!" explores themes of courage, resilience, spiritual transformation, and the enduring power of family bonds. Readers will discover how personal trials become catalysts for growth, how forward momentum requires releasing the past, and how divine guidance illuminates even the most uncertain passages. Whether experiencing displacement, navigating life changes, or seeking inspiration from a testimony of faithful perseverance, audiences will find themselves witnessed, challenged, and ultimately encouraged by a voice both honest and hopeful.
"My prayer through sharing this journey is that readers will discover their own capacity for transformation and recognize God's faithful hand guiding them toward their unique calling and purpose," said the author.
Published by Covenant Books, Valerie Wilkins-Jarvis's spiritually rich work invites readers into a narrative of redemption and hope that transcends cultural boundaries. This testament to faith and fortitude will inspire audiences to embrace their own journeys with renewed courage and deeper trust in divine providence.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Good Night Antigua! Good Morning America!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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