Recent Release, "Conspiracy to Kill," from Covenant Books Author Henry Holmes, Explores Whether Joseph Smith's Martyrdom Was Random or Meticulously Planned
Bosque Farms, NM, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Henry Holmes has completed a new book exploring the Martyrdom of an American Prophet with meticulous historical detail and gripping narrative tension. The novel transports readers to 1844, when the presidential campaign unleashed a cascade of events culminating in tragedy. Against a backdrop of political upheaval and religious fervor unprecedented in American history, desperate men from positions of influence and envious religionists formed an unholy alliance with sinister purpose. Holmes examines the calculated schemes, hidden motivations, and ruthless methods that orchestrated the downfall of Joseph Smith, America's most controversial religious figure.
Drawing from decades of lived experience and spiritual sensitivity honed through years of research, Holmes brings authentic human insight to this pivotal historical moment. His background as an emergency room trauma nurse and his deep faith perspective lend credibility and emotional resonance to the narrative. Holmes has spent his life solving complex problems and seeking truth, qualities evident in his thorough research and nuanced exploration of this watershed event in American religious history.
"Conspiracy to Kill" presents the intersection of ambition, jealousy, and religious conflict that shaped a nation. Readers will discover the shadowy corridors where terrible decisions were made, the desperation that drove powerful men toward murder, and the spiritual dimensions of a prophetic life cut short. Holmes reconstructs actual events with dramatic fidelity, inviting audiences into darkened rooms where American history took a shameful turn. The novel reveals not merely what happened, but why: examining the complex web of motivations that transformed a campaign season into a death sentence.
"I wanted to illuminate the human drama behind this pivotal moment in American history," said Holmes. "By exploring the minds and hearts of those involved, we gain deeper understanding of how faith, power, and conviction collide in ways that forever alter the course of nations."
Published by Covenant Books, Henry Holmes's meticulously researched work offers readers profound insight into one of America's most consequential tragedies. This novel challenges assumptions about historical events and invites contemplation on the forces that shape religious and political landscapes.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Conspiracy to Kill" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from decades of lived experience and spiritual sensitivity honed through years of research, Holmes brings authentic human insight to this pivotal historical moment. His background as an emergency room trauma nurse and his deep faith perspective lend credibility and emotional resonance to the narrative. Holmes has spent his life solving complex problems and seeking truth, qualities evident in his thorough research and nuanced exploration of this watershed event in American religious history.
"Conspiracy to Kill" presents the intersection of ambition, jealousy, and religious conflict that shaped a nation. Readers will discover the shadowy corridors where terrible decisions were made, the desperation that drove powerful men toward murder, and the spiritual dimensions of a prophetic life cut short. Holmes reconstructs actual events with dramatic fidelity, inviting audiences into darkened rooms where American history took a shameful turn. The novel reveals not merely what happened, but why: examining the complex web of motivations that transformed a campaign season into a death sentence.
"I wanted to illuminate the human drama behind this pivotal moment in American history," said Holmes. "By exploring the minds and hearts of those involved, we gain deeper understanding of how faith, power, and conviction collide in ways that forever alter the course of nations."
Published by Covenant Books, Henry Holmes's meticulously researched work offers readers profound insight into one of America's most consequential tragedies. This novel challenges assumptions about historical events and invites contemplation on the forces that shape religious and political landscapes.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Conspiracy to Kill" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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