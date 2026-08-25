Recent Release, "Ordinary Me, Powerful Us," from Covenant Books Author Henry Holmes, Shares How Ordinary People Accomplish Extraordinary Good Through Divine Purpose
Bosque Farms, NM, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Henry Holmes has completed a new book, "Ordinary Me, Powerful Us," drawing from his rich tapestry of life experiences and personal reflections. The narrative weaves together authentic accounts from his youth and his journey through fatherhood, revealing how faith and spiritual awareness can transform everyday moments into opportunities for profound impact. Through these carefully selected stories, Holmes invites readers into the lives of people who discovered that their seemingly humble circumstances held the seeds of remarkable purpose when connected to something greater than themselves.
The author brings decades of lived wisdom to these pages, informed by his diverse career path and deep commitment to service. Holmes has held significant leadership roles within his faith community and spent two formative years on a full-time mission. His background as a trauma nurse in remote areas of the Navajo reservation, combined with his education including a master's degree in business, has cultivated in him a unique perspective on human resilience and spiritual strength. These experiences have equipped him with an acute sensitivity to the workings of the Holy Spirit and an unwavering trust in divine guidance through life's most challenging seasons.
"Ordinary Me, Powerful Us" explores the transformative power that emerges when individuals recognize and embrace spiritual help freely offered by a caring God. Readers will discover how ordinary acts of service, kindness, and compassion—performed without expectation of recognition—create ripples of goodness that benefit entire communities. Holmes demonstrates that acknowledging divine intervention and expressing gratitude opens pathways to greater spiritual blessings, and that when ordinary people align their will with the Spirit's direction, remarkable outcomes unfold. The stakes are deeply personal: will readers recognize the spiritual resources available to them, and will they answer the call to give generously to those around them?
"These stories reflect what I've learned through walking with God in both triumph and hardship," said Holmes. "My prayer is that readers will see themselves in these narratives and recognize that the same divine help that sustained me is available to them, waiting only to be acknowledged and received with gratitude."
Published by Covenant Books, Henry Holmes's faith-filled work invites readers to reconsider their own capacity for spiritual influence and acts of service. This collection awakens recognition of the power within reach when ordinary lives connect with extraordinary purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Ordinary Me, Powerful Us" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings decades of lived wisdom to these pages, informed by his diverse career path and deep commitment to service. Holmes has held significant leadership roles within his faith community and spent two formative years on a full-time mission. His background as a trauma nurse in remote areas of the Navajo reservation, combined with his education including a master's degree in business, has cultivated in him a unique perspective on human resilience and spiritual strength. These experiences have equipped him with an acute sensitivity to the workings of the Holy Spirit and an unwavering trust in divine guidance through life's most challenging seasons.
"Ordinary Me, Powerful Us" explores the transformative power that emerges when individuals recognize and embrace spiritual help freely offered by a caring God. Readers will discover how ordinary acts of service, kindness, and compassion—performed without expectation of recognition—create ripples of goodness that benefit entire communities. Holmes demonstrates that acknowledging divine intervention and expressing gratitude opens pathways to greater spiritual blessings, and that when ordinary people align their will with the Spirit's direction, remarkable outcomes unfold. The stakes are deeply personal: will readers recognize the spiritual resources available to them, and will they answer the call to give generously to those around them?
"These stories reflect what I've learned through walking with God in both triumph and hardship," said Holmes. "My prayer is that readers will see themselves in these narratives and recognize that the same divine help that sustained me is available to them, waiting only to be acknowledged and received with gratitude."
Published by Covenant Books, Henry Holmes's faith-filled work invites readers to reconsider their own capacity for spiritual influence and acts of service. This collection awakens recognition of the power within reach when ordinary lives connect with extraordinary purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Ordinary Me, Powerful Us" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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