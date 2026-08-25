Recent Release, "Harold and the Magic Carrot," from Covenant Books Author Patricia J. McElhinny, Tells of a Rabbit Learning That Friendship Transcends Differences
Johnstown, PA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patricia J. McElhinny has completed a new book, "Harold and the Magic Carrot," which introduces young readers to Harold, a little white rabbit whose earnest desire for companionship sets the stage for an unforgettable adventure. When the forest animals dismiss him because of his size, Harold's world shifts dramatically—not through disappointment alone, but through an unexpected encounter with a beautiful fairy who offers him something far more valuable than acceptance: a path to earning it.
The author draws from a lifetime of cherishing meaningful moments and life's profound lessons. Patricia Jean McElhinny, born in Glassport, Pennsylvania, has spent decades crafting poetry and children's stories inspired by the joys and sorrows that shape our hearts. As a great-grandmother of sixteen and grandmother of thirteen, she understands intimately what children need to hear: that their struggles matter and their worth is inherent. Her work has appeared in numerous prestigious anthologies, establishing her as a voice of wisdom and grace across generations.
"Harold and the Magic Carrot" weaves together themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the quiet power that lives within those society overlooks. Through Harold's journey, young readers will learn that being small does not mean being insignificant, and that sometimes the greatest victories come not from changing who we are, but from finding our unique gifts. The stakes are deeply personal, yet the resolution offers something universal: hope that everyone has something special to offer the world.
From the author, "Harold's story came to me because I believe children need to know their inherent value isn't measured by size or strength, but by the kindness and courage they carry within. I wanted to create a tale that whispers to the lonely heart that magic exists in unexpected places, often within ourselves."
Published by Covenant Books, this heartwarming work offers young readers an uplifting escape into a world where small heroes achieve mighty things. This gentle story will become a cherished favorite in homes and classrooms everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Harold and the Magic Carrot" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author draws from a lifetime of cherishing meaningful moments and life's profound lessons. Patricia Jean McElhinny, born in Glassport, Pennsylvania, has spent decades crafting poetry and children's stories inspired by the joys and sorrows that shape our hearts. As a great-grandmother of sixteen and grandmother of thirteen, she understands intimately what children need to hear: that their struggles matter and their worth is inherent. Her work has appeared in numerous prestigious anthologies, establishing her as a voice of wisdom and grace across generations.
"Harold and the Magic Carrot" weaves together themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the quiet power that lives within those society overlooks. Through Harold's journey, young readers will learn that being small does not mean being insignificant, and that sometimes the greatest victories come not from changing who we are, but from finding our unique gifts. The stakes are deeply personal, yet the resolution offers something universal: hope that everyone has something special to offer the world.
From the author, "Harold's story came to me because I believe children need to know their inherent value isn't measured by size or strength, but by the kindness and courage they carry within. I wanted to create a tale that whispers to the lonely heart that magic exists in unexpected places, often within ourselves."
Published by Covenant Books, this heartwarming work offers young readers an uplifting escape into a world where small heroes achieve mighty things. This gentle story will become a cherished favorite in homes and classrooms everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Harold and the Magic Carrot" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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