Recent Release, "The God Who Wakes Up the Reader Within," from Covenant Books Author Dawn L. Standberry, Invites Readers to Discover Dormant Gifts Through Faith
Gulfport, MS, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dawn L. Standberry has completed a new book, "The God Who Wakes Up the Reader Within," with the evocative subtitle "Wake up, wake up, precious one, You've been asleep too long." The narrative begins with a simple yet profound question: Do you ever compare yourself to others and wish you could do what they do? Standberry explores the possibility that the very gifts and talents you admire in others may lie dormant within you, simply awaiting awakening. This spiritually rich work chronicles her personal journey as an adult who had to overcome deep fears and insecurities about reading and the discouraging words spoken over her in the past.
What initially appears unassuming unfolds into a testament of God's quiet, faithful work behind the scenes. A devoted wife, mother of five—two of whom reside in heaven—grandmother, and great-grandmother, Standberry has built her life upon an unwavering foundation of faith since giving her life to Jesus Christ on August 9, 1986. Together with her family in Gulfport, Mississippi, she embodies the principle that through many trials and tribulations, we can overcome all things through Christ. Her intimate experience with both loss and triumph informs every page of this book.
In "The God Who Wakes Up the Reader Within," Standberry reveals how God answered a heartfelt prayer that took 34 years, 9 months, and 13 days to manifest fully. The book's central theme speaks to a universal struggle: we are all born with gifts and talents like precious presents waiting to be unwrapped and used for their intended purpose. Each of us faces the temptation to allow fear, insecurity, or hesitation to prevent us from becoming who we were created to be. Through candid reflection and biblical truth, readers will discover that they are victorious overcomers, equipped with the strength to conquer their giants.
Beyond awakening the reader within her on November 11, 1989, and answering a
heartfelt prayer on August 14, 2024, God accomplished something else remarkable. He
stirred the author within her – a woman who had been sitting back, doubting, and waiting.
He encouraged her to rise, stop dwelling on the “what-ifs” and what she lacked, and move
forward by publishing her book.
"This journey taught me that God sees our deepest struggles," said Standberry. "He is quietly working, answering our prayers in His perfect timing, and awakening within us the gifts we need to fulfill our purpose. I pray that every reader will recognize the overcomer within themselves."
Published by Covenant Books, Dawn L. Standberry's stirring work offers encouragement and biblical wisdom to those struggling with self-doubt. Readers will find validation, hope, and a renewed sense of purpose through her transparent testimony.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The God Who Wakes Up the Reader Within" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
What initially appears unassuming unfolds into a testament of God's quiet, faithful work behind the scenes. A devoted wife, mother of five—two of whom reside in heaven—grandmother, and great-grandmother, Standberry has built her life upon an unwavering foundation of faith since giving her life to Jesus Christ on August 9, 1986. Together with her family in Gulfport, Mississippi, she embodies the principle that through many trials and tribulations, we can overcome all things through Christ. Her intimate experience with both loss and triumph informs every page of this book.
In "The God Who Wakes Up the Reader Within," Standberry reveals how God answered a heartfelt prayer that took 34 years, 9 months, and 13 days to manifest fully. The book's central theme speaks to a universal struggle: we are all born with gifts and talents like precious presents waiting to be unwrapped and used for their intended purpose. Each of us faces the temptation to allow fear, insecurity, or hesitation to prevent us from becoming who we were created to be. Through candid reflection and biblical truth, readers will discover that they are victorious overcomers, equipped with the strength to conquer their giants.
Beyond awakening the reader within her on November 11, 1989, and answering a
heartfelt prayer on August 14, 2024, God accomplished something else remarkable. He
stirred the author within her – a woman who had been sitting back, doubting, and waiting.
He encouraged her to rise, stop dwelling on the “what-ifs” and what she lacked, and move
forward by publishing her book.
"This journey taught me that God sees our deepest struggles," said Standberry. "He is quietly working, answering our prayers in His perfect timing, and awakening within us the gifts we need to fulfill our purpose. I pray that every reader will recognize the overcomer within themselves."
Published by Covenant Books, Dawn L. Standberry's stirring work offers encouragement and biblical wisdom to those struggling with self-doubt. Readers will find validation, hope, and a renewed sense of purpose through her transparent testimony.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The God Who Wakes Up the Reader Within" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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