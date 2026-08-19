The Real Social Company Moves Into AI Website Design Space

The Real Social Company, a Columbus-based digital agency founded in 2002, is expanding into the AI website design space with modern, high-performance websites built for the future of search. Combining React development, SEO, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), structured content and ongoing marketing, the company helps businesses improve visibility across Google and emerging AI search platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot.