The Real Social Company Moves Into AI Website Design Space
The Real Social Company, a Columbus-based digital agency founded in 2002, is expanding into the AI website design space with modern, high-performance websites built for the future of search. Combining React development, SEO, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), structured content and ongoing marketing, the company helps businesses improve visibility across Google and emerging AI search platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot.
Columbus, OH, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Columbus-Based Digital Agency Expands Website Services with AI-Ready, High-Performance Websites Built for the New Era of Search
The Real Social Company, a Columbus-based digital marketing and website company with more than two decades of experience, announced its expansion into the rapidly growing AI website design space, introducing a new generation of high-performance websites designed for both traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms.
Founded in 2002, The Real Social Company has spent more than 20 years adapting to major shifts in how businesses reach customers online—from the early days of search engine optimization and social media to mobile-first design and, now, artificial intelligence.
The company's latest evolution focuses on building modern websites designed from the ground up for speed, search visibility, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and the way AI systems discover, understand, and recommend businesses.
Moving Beyond the Traditional Website Model
For years, small businesses have relied heavily on platforms such as WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, and other traditional website builders. While these platforms remain widely used, The Real Social Company believes the growth of AI-powered search is creating demand for a different approach.
Instead of simply designing another website, the company is focusing on creating an ongoing digital growth platform for each client.
The Real Social Company's new websites use modern web technology with clean, structured content, mobile-first design, fast page delivery, structured data, local search optimization, and content strategies built around the questions potential customers actually ask.
"Website design isn't just about making something look good anymore," said Joe, founder of The Real Social Company. "A business website needs to be fast, easy for Google to understand, easy for AI systems to understand, and structured around the information real customers are searching for. We believe that's where website design is heading."
SEO Is Evolving Into SEO + AEO
The Real Social Company is not abandoning traditional Search Engine Optimization. Instead, its AI website strategy expands upon it.
Google remains an essential source of traffic, but consumers are increasingly using AI-powered tools to research businesses, compare services, ask questions, and make purchasing decisions.
The company's approach combines traditional SEO with Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)—optimizing website information so that it can be more easily interpreted and surfaced by AI-driven search and answer platforms.
That includes developing detailed service pages, conversational FAQs, structured business information, locally relevant content, schema markup, educational articles, and clear answers to the questions prospective customers are asking.
"The goal isn't to choose between Google and AI," Joe said. "Businesses need to be positioned for both. We're building websites for how people search today and how they're going to search tomorrow."
AI-Ready Websites Without the Plugin Cycle
Another major component of the company's strategy is moving away from its historical dependence on traditional WordPress installations.
The Real Social Company now builds modern React-based websites that can eliminate many of the plugins, themes, compatibility issues, and ongoing software maintenance associated with conventional WordPress websites.
The result is a streamlined website architecture focused on performance, security, usability, and search visibility.
For clients, however, the technology is intended to remain largely invisible.
"We don't expect a business owner to become a web developer," Joe said. "Our clients run their businesses. We take care of their website, content, SEO, AEO, updates, hosting, and ongoing improvements."
More Than Website Design
The move into AI website design also reflects The Real Social Company's broader philosophy that launching a website should be the beginning of a marketing strategy rather than the end of a website project.
Its managed website programs can combine:
Modern React website design and hosting
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)
Local and geographic search optimization
Website content updates
Ongoing blog and educational content
Email marketing
Social media marketing
Advertising creative
Digital marketing support
This ongoing model allows websites to continually expand with new services, questions, articles, locations, images, offers, and information rather than remaining essentially unchanged for years after launch.
More Than Two Decades of Digital Experience
The transition represents another chapter in a company that has operated through several generations of the internet.
Since 2002, The Real Social Company and its related operations have worked with thousands of businesses and websites, experiencing firsthand the evolution from early HTML websites to content management systems, social media, mobile websites, modern search optimization, and now AI-powered discovery.
The company sees artificial intelligence as the next major change in that evolution.
"We've watched the web change dramatically over the last 20-plus years," Joe said. "AI isn't a small update to digital marketing. It's changing how people find information and how businesses get discovered. Our job has always been to help our clients adapt to what comes next."
Helping Small Businesses Compete in AI Search
The Real Social Company plans to focus its AI website services particularly on small and mid-sized businesses, medical practices, wellness clinics, medical spas, behavioral health providers, professional services, contractors, and other local and service-based businesses.
For these organizations, being accurately understood by search engines and AI platforms could become increasingly important as consumers move from typing short keywords into search boxes to asking detailed questions such as:
"Who offers this service near me?"
"What is the best treatment for this concern?"
"Which company specializes in this type of project?"
"What provider should I consider in my area?"
The company's AI website strategy is designed to help
businesses provide the online information necessary to compete for visibility when those questions are asked.
About The Real Social Company
The Real Social Company is a Columbus, Ohio-based website design and digital marketing company founded in 2002. The company provides modern website design, hosting, SEO, Answer Engine Optimization, content marketing, email marketing, social media management, advertising, reputation management, and digital growth services.
With more than two decades of experience in website development and online marketing, The Real Social Company is now focused on helping businesses transition into the next generation of search with fast, AI-ready websites designed for Google, AI-powered search platforms, and the evolving ways consumers discover businesses online.
The Real Social Company
Columbus, Ohio
Schedule a Consultation: www.therealsocialcompany.com/book
The Real Social Company, a Columbus-based digital marketing and website company with more than two decades of experience, announced its expansion into the rapidly growing AI website design space, introducing a new generation of high-performance websites designed for both traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms.
Founded in 2002, The Real Social Company has spent more than 20 years adapting to major shifts in how businesses reach customers online—from the early days of search engine optimization and social media to mobile-first design and, now, artificial intelligence.
The company's latest evolution focuses on building modern websites designed from the ground up for speed, search visibility, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and the way AI systems discover, understand, and recommend businesses.
Moving Beyond the Traditional Website Model
For years, small businesses have relied heavily on platforms such as WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, and other traditional website builders. While these platforms remain widely used, The Real Social Company believes the growth of AI-powered search is creating demand for a different approach.
Instead of simply designing another website, the company is focusing on creating an ongoing digital growth platform for each client.
The Real Social Company's new websites use modern web technology with clean, structured content, mobile-first design, fast page delivery, structured data, local search optimization, and content strategies built around the questions potential customers actually ask.
"Website design isn't just about making something look good anymore," said Joe, founder of The Real Social Company. "A business website needs to be fast, easy for Google to understand, easy for AI systems to understand, and structured around the information real customers are searching for. We believe that's where website design is heading."
SEO Is Evolving Into SEO + AEO
The Real Social Company is not abandoning traditional Search Engine Optimization. Instead, its AI website strategy expands upon it.
Google remains an essential source of traffic, but consumers are increasingly using AI-powered tools to research businesses, compare services, ask questions, and make purchasing decisions.
The company's approach combines traditional SEO with Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)—optimizing website information so that it can be more easily interpreted and surfaced by AI-driven search and answer platforms.
That includes developing detailed service pages, conversational FAQs, structured business information, locally relevant content, schema markup, educational articles, and clear answers to the questions prospective customers are asking.
"The goal isn't to choose between Google and AI," Joe said. "Businesses need to be positioned for both. We're building websites for how people search today and how they're going to search tomorrow."
AI-Ready Websites Without the Plugin Cycle
Another major component of the company's strategy is moving away from its historical dependence on traditional WordPress installations.
The Real Social Company now builds modern React-based websites that can eliminate many of the plugins, themes, compatibility issues, and ongoing software maintenance associated with conventional WordPress websites.
The result is a streamlined website architecture focused on performance, security, usability, and search visibility.
For clients, however, the technology is intended to remain largely invisible.
"We don't expect a business owner to become a web developer," Joe said. "Our clients run their businesses. We take care of their website, content, SEO, AEO, updates, hosting, and ongoing improvements."
More Than Website Design
The move into AI website design also reflects The Real Social Company's broader philosophy that launching a website should be the beginning of a marketing strategy rather than the end of a website project.
Its managed website programs can combine:
Modern React website design and hosting
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)
Local and geographic search optimization
Website content updates
Ongoing blog and educational content
Email marketing
Social media marketing
Advertising creative
Digital marketing support
This ongoing model allows websites to continually expand with new services, questions, articles, locations, images, offers, and information rather than remaining essentially unchanged for years after launch.
More Than Two Decades of Digital Experience
The transition represents another chapter in a company that has operated through several generations of the internet.
Since 2002, The Real Social Company and its related operations have worked with thousands of businesses and websites, experiencing firsthand the evolution from early HTML websites to content management systems, social media, mobile websites, modern search optimization, and now AI-powered discovery.
The company sees artificial intelligence as the next major change in that evolution.
"We've watched the web change dramatically over the last 20-plus years," Joe said. "AI isn't a small update to digital marketing. It's changing how people find information and how businesses get discovered. Our job has always been to help our clients adapt to what comes next."
Helping Small Businesses Compete in AI Search
The Real Social Company plans to focus its AI website services particularly on small and mid-sized businesses, medical practices, wellness clinics, medical spas, behavioral health providers, professional services, contractors, and other local and service-based businesses.
For these organizations, being accurately understood by search engines and AI platforms could become increasingly important as consumers move from typing short keywords into search boxes to asking detailed questions such as:
"Who offers this service near me?"
"What is the best treatment for this concern?"
"Which company specializes in this type of project?"
"What provider should I consider in my area?"
The company's AI website strategy is designed to help
businesses provide the online information necessary to compete for visibility when those questions are asked.
About The Real Social Company
The Real Social Company is a Columbus, Ohio-based website design and digital marketing company founded in 2002. The company provides modern website design, hosting, SEO, Answer Engine Optimization, content marketing, email marketing, social media management, advertising, reputation management, and digital growth services.
With more than two decades of experience in website development and online marketing, The Real Social Company is now focused on helping businesses transition into the next generation of search with fast, AI-ready websites designed for Google, AI-powered search platforms, and the evolving ways consumers discover businesses online.
The Real Social Company
Columbus, Ohio
Schedule a Consultation: www.therealsocialcompany.com/book
Contact
The Real Social CompanyContact
Joey Stardust
614-482-2126
therealsocialcompany.com
Joey Stardust
614-482-2126
therealsocialcompany.com
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