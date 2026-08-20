Future Electronics Showcases Lighting Solutions at 2026 Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition
This June, the 2026 Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition (GILE) brought together leading lighting and LED companies around the world to explore the latest industry trends.
Pointe Claire, Canada, August 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This June, the 2026 Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition (GILE) brought together leading lighting and LED companies around the world to explore the latest industry trends. Future Electronics participated in the event, showcasing a portfolio of lighting solutions for solid-state lighting applications.
The event highlighted Future Electronics' Lighting Solution Division’s presence at GILE, attracting strong engagement from customers and partners across the industry. The showcase highlighted the company’s capabilities in solid-state lighting and system-level design support while strengthening the brand presence of Future Electronics and its partners within the lighting industry.
The event also received support from Lumileds and TE Connectivity. Mr. James Lu, General Manager of Lumileds China, and Mr. Kenny Wang, Sales Director of Lumileds Greater China, visited the booth. Meanwhile, TE Connectivity’s senior application engineers Tiger and Charlie were on-site to offer technical support and application consultation services to visitors.
Featured demonstrations included street and stadium lighting solutions based on Lumileds’ LUXEON 7070 LEDs, integrated with TE Connectivity street-lighting fuse boxes, LUMAWISE Motion sensors, and LUMAWISE Endurance S bases. The solutions attracted strong interest from visitors and sparked in-depth discussions on lighting applications and future opportunities.
Specializing in solid-state lighting, Future Electronics’ Lighting Solution Division combines product expertise, engineering support, and supply chain capabilities to help customers accelerate innovation and bring products to market more efficiently.
For more information, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/lighting-solutions
About Future Electronics:
Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award‑winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry‑leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.
A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end‑to‑end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real‑time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.
For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
###
The event highlighted Future Electronics' Lighting Solution Division’s presence at GILE, attracting strong engagement from customers and partners across the industry. The showcase highlighted the company’s capabilities in solid-state lighting and system-level design support while strengthening the brand presence of Future Electronics and its partners within the lighting industry.
The event also received support from Lumileds and TE Connectivity. Mr. James Lu, General Manager of Lumileds China, and Mr. Kenny Wang, Sales Director of Lumileds Greater China, visited the booth. Meanwhile, TE Connectivity’s senior application engineers Tiger and Charlie were on-site to offer technical support and application consultation services to visitors.
Featured demonstrations included street and stadium lighting solutions based on Lumileds’ LUXEON 7070 LEDs, integrated with TE Connectivity street-lighting fuse boxes, LUMAWISE Motion sensors, and LUMAWISE Endurance S bases. The solutions attracted strong interest from visitors and sparked in-depth discussions on lighting applications and future opportunities.
Specializing in solid-state lighting, Future Electronics’ Lighting Solution Division combines product expertise, engineering support, and supply chain capabilities to help customers accelerate innovation and bring products to market more efficiently.
For more information, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/lighting-solutions
About Future Electronics:
Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award‑winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry‑leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.
A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end‑to‑end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real‑time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.
For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
###
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada
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