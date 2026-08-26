Recent Release, "Satan's Worst Nightmare," by Ann Aschauer, is a Faith-Filled Guide to Recognizing and Winning Spiritual Warfare Through the Story of an October Outreach
Manistee, MI, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ann Aschauer has completed a new book examining how two enterprising women were inspired to create an extraordinary outreach event, transforming Halloween into a distinctly Christian presentation. The narrative follows Annie and Kelly, two average small-town moms, as they stumble through the first years of developing what may have been an unprecedented production—one that presents the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from Satan's perspective. Using seasonal themes of fear, death, and evil, they craft something entirely unexpected: a powerful testimony to the Lord's ultimate victory over evil.
Drawing on her background in theater, directing, playwriting, and drama education, Aschauer brings authentic depth to this testimony. Her experience teaching middle school English and drama, combined with her understanding of storytelling and character development, enables her to capture the genuine struggles, obstacles, and challenges these women faced while waging spiritual warfare. Her previous novels—Counselor, Vision, and Sparrows—and nonfiction works demonstrate her gift for exploring faith-based themes with nuance and honesty.
"Satan's Worst Nightmare" invites readers to discover how ordinary people accomplish extraordinary things through prayer, obedience, and trust in God's timing. The stakes are profound: will these moms succeed in creating meaningful gospel outreach, or will the attacks and opposition prove too overwhelming? Beyond the dramatic narrative arc, readers will encounter valuable life lessons about spiritual battle, divine provision, and how they themselves might be called to shine Christ's light in unexpected times and places, using their own unique gifts and talents.
From the author, "This story shows that God can use anyone to do remarkable things that bring Him glory. Our 'Satan's Worst Nightmare' event became a testimony not just to our community, but to everyone involved in creating it. I pray readers will see their own potential to make a difference in ways they never imagined possible."
Published by Covenant Books, Ann Aschauer's stirring work equips believers with both inspiration and practical perspective on spiritual warfare. This narrative challenges assumptions about how Christians should engage culture while demonstrating God's faithfulness in unexpected circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Satan's Worst Nightmare" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing on her background in theater, directing, playwriting, and drama education, Aschauer brings authentic depth to this testimony. Her experience teaching middle school English and drama, combined with her understanding of storytelling and character development, enables her to capture the genuine struggles, obstacles, and challenges these women faced while waging spiritual warfare. Her previous novels—Counselor, Vision, and Sparrows—and nonfiction works demonstrate her gift for exploring faith-based themes with nuance and honesty.
"Satan's Worst Nightmare" invites readers to discover how ordinary people accomplish extraordinary things through prayer, obedience, and trust in God's timing. The stakes are profound: will these moms succeed in creating meaningful gospel outreach, or will the attacks and opposition prove too overwhelming? Beyond the dramatic narrative arc, readers will encounter valuable life lessons about spiritual battle, divine provision, and how they themselves might be called to shine Christ's light in unexpected times and places, using their own unique gifts and talents.
From the author, "This story shows that God can use anyone to do remarkable things that bring Him glory. Our 'Satan's Worst Nightmare' event became a testimony not just to our community, but to everyone involved in creating it. I pray readers will see their own potential to make a difference in ways they never imagined possible."
Published by Covenant Books, Ann Aschauer's stirring work equips believers with both inspiration and practical perspective on spiritual warfare. This narrative challenges assumptions about how Christians should engage culture while demonstrating God's faithfulness in unexpected circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Satan's Worst Nightmare" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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