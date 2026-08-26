Recent Release, "Descending Chaos," from Covenant Books Author W. Roger Fuehring, Explores How Faith Fractures When It is Misappropriated and Placed in One Mere Mortal
Kokomo, IN, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- W. Roger Fuehring has completed a new book, "Descending Chaos”, a haunting exploration of the Brandt family, whose modest Indiana farmhouse once stood as a refuge from the world's turmoil. For decades, Emily Brandt—a woman of unwavering character despite her flaws—held her sprawling family together through sheer force of will and steadfast devotion. She was the glue binding her sons, daughter, and husband across five decades of marriage, absorbing pain that threatened to splinter them all. But when her presence is suddenly gone, the family discovers they had built their foundation on sand rather than stone, leaning for the most part on one flawed mortal instead of the eternal source of strength.
The author brings a lifetime of authentic experience to this narrative. As a dedicated railroader, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Fuehring has witnessed firsthand how faith can anchor or deceive us if placed in the wrong source. For years, he has labored quietly within youth ministries, concert programs, and outreach efforts across central and southern Indiana, serving those experiencing homelessness, abuse, and abandonment alongside his beloved late wife. His deep commitment to reaching the broken and forgotten infuses every page with credible compassion.
"Descending Chaos" plunges readers into the aftermath of a family's spiritual reckoning. With their restraining force removed and darkness emboldened by contemporary world events, the adult Brandts and their families face an escalating barrage of trials designed to extinguish the fragile light of hope beginning to emerge within them. Inspired by genuine struggles happening in our modern age, this visceral narrative mirrors the timeless battle between despair and redemption: the struggle that echoes from Cain's cursed wandering to our present moment. Readers will discover that no family escapes heartbreak, yet none lies beyond the reach of God's transformative grace.
"Through this story, I wanted to show that our deepest struggles often become the doorway to authentic faith," said Fuehring. "The Brandt family's journey reflects the chaos we all navigate, and their discovery that God meets us in our brokenness offers genuine hope to anyone feeling abandoned by circumstance."
Published by Covenant Books, W. Roger Fuehring's stirring work challenges readers to examine where their true foundation rests. This spiritually rich narrative demonstrates that even in descending chaos, redemption remains possible for those willing to surrender their illusions and embrace divine mercy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Descending Chaos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings a lifetime of authentic experience to this narrative. As a dedicated railroader, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Fuehring has witnessed firsthand how faith can anchor or deceive us if placed in the wrong source. For years, he has labored quietly within youth ministries, concert programs, and outreach efforts across central and southern Indiana, serving those experiencing homelessness, abuse, and abandonment alongside his beloved late wife. His deep commitment to reaching the broken and forgotten infuses every page with credible compassion.
"Descending Chaos" plunges readers into the aftermath of a family's spiritual reckoning. With their restraining force removed and darkness emboldened by contemporary world events, the adult Brandts and their families face an escalating barrage of trials designed to extinguish the fragile light of hope beginning to emerge within them. Inspired by genuine struggles happening in our modern age, this visceral narrative mirrors the timeless battle between despair and redemption: the struggle that echoes from Cain's cursed wandering to our present moment. Readers will discover that no family escapes heartbreak, yet none lies beyond the reach of God's transformative grace.
"Through this story, I wanted to show that our deepest struggles often become the doorway to authentic faith," said Fuehring. "The Brandt family's journey reflects the chaos we all navigate, and their discovery that God meets us in our brokenness offers genuine hope to anyone feeling abandoned by circumstance."
Published by Covenant Books, W. Roger Fuehring's stirring work challenges readers to examine where their true foundation rests. This spiritually rich narrative demonstrates that even in descending chaos, redemption remains possible for those willing to surrender their illusions and embrace divine mercy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Descending Chaos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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