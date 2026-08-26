Recent Release, "I'm Still Alive," from Covenant Books Author Jaime Ruiz-Sandoval, Presents an Unflinching Account of Service, Sacrifice, and Survival Amid Danger
Litchfield Park, AZ, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jaime Ruiz-Sandoval has completed a new book, "I'm Still Alive," a gripping memoir that chronicles his remarkable journey as a technical sergeant managing specialist units and serving as crash and recovery manager. Through firsthand narratives of building aircraft, commanding maintenance operations, and executing critical missions under pressure, Ruiz-Sandoval invites readers into the high-stakes world of military aviation where split-second decisions determine outcomes and lives hang in the balance.
The author's distinguished military background shapes every page of this candid work. Decorated with the Air Medal for his service across two conflicts, Ruiz-Sandoval logged 150 combat hours as a pilot while simultaneously serving as an aircraft mechanic and dedicated guardian of flight operations. His dual expertise—technical mastery combined with warrior instinct—distinguishes him as someone uniquely positioned to tell this story with authenticity and nuance that few could match.
"I'm Still Alive" explores profound themes of duty, resilience, and the transformative weight of leadership during wartime. Readers will discover how one airman's unwavering commitment to national security and the protection of his fellow citizens shaped a life defined by courage. The stakes embedded throughout these pages reveal not merely survival, but the deeper question of what it means to stand fast when everything is at risk.
"I wanted to share the reality of service," said the author, "to honor those who serve beside us and remind readers that real heroism often goes unrecognized in the everyday acts of duty and sacrifice."
Published by Covenant Books, Jaime Ruiz-Sandoval's compelling memoir offers readers an illuminating window into military culture, personal fortitude, and the quiet heroism of those who defend our nation. This work stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit when tested by circumstance and conviction.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "I'm Still Alive" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's distinguished military background shapes every page of this candid work. Decorated with the Air Medal for his service across two conflicts, Ruiz-Sandoval logged 150 combat hours as a pilot while simultaneously serving as an aircraft mechanic and dedicated guardian of flight operations. His dual expertise—technical mastery combined with warrior instinct—distinguishes him as someone uniquely positioned to tell this story with authenticity and nuance that few could match.
"I'm Still Alive" explores profound themes of duty, resilience, and the transformative weight of leadership during wartime. Readers will discover how one airman's unwavering commitment to national security and the protection of his fellow citizens shaped a life defined by courage. The stakes embedded throughout these pages reveal not merely survival, but the deeper question of what it means to stand fast when everything is at risk.
"I wanted to share the reality of service," said the author, "to honor those who serve beside us and remind readers that real heroism often goes unrecognized in the everyday acts of duty and sacrifice."
Published by Covenant Books, Jaime Ruiz-Sandoval's compelling memoir offers readers an illuminating window into military culture, personal fortitude, and the quiet heroism of those who defend our nation. This work stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit when tested by circumstance and conviction.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "I'm Still Alive" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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