Recent Release, "The Road to Happy Destiny," from Covenant Books Author David Sequeira, Ph.D., Offers Transformative Therapeutic Wisdom from Decades of Practice
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Sequeira, Ph.D. has completed a new book, "The Road to Happy Destiny," which invites readers into his distinctive approach to healing and personal transformation. Drawing on his extensive background in clinical and social psychology, Dr. Sequeira shares the therapeutic methodologies that have guided countless individuals toward wholeness and meaningful change. The book serves as both a personal testimony and a practical guide, illuminating pathways through life's most challenging terrain.
With roots spanning East Africa, India, Switzerland, and the United States, Dr. Sequeira brings a richly multicultural perspective to his work. His journey—from his early years in Kenya and India through advanced theological and psychological studies across Europe and America—has shaped a compassionate understanding of human suffering and resilience. Now a respected clinical psychologist in Southern California, he distills decades of professional experience into wisdom accessible to all seekers of greater peace and purpose.
In "The Road to Happy Destiny," Dr. Sequeira reveals how he weaves together insights from multiple sources, particularly the foundational principles of the Twelve Steps, into a cohesive therapeutic framework. Readers will discover how borrowed wisdom creates a distinctive bouquet of healing tools. This enlightening volume addresses the profound question of how we navigate adversity, find meaning in struggle, and ultimately discover the light that guides us toward our truest, most fulfilled selves.
"My hope is that readers will find illumination in these pages," said the author. "Therapy, as I practice it, honors what has worked for others while creating something entirely personal and transformative. This book is my invitation to you to begin your own journey toward happy destiny."
Published by Covenant Books, David Sequeira, Ph.D.'s insightful work offers readers practical psychological guidance grounded in both clinical expertise and spiritual wisdom. This comprehensive resource empowers individuals to reclaim their lives and step boldly into their potential.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Road to Happy Destiny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With roots spanning East Africa, India, Switzerland, and the United States, Dr. Sequeira brings a richly multicultural perspective to his work. His journey—from his early years in Kenya and India through advanced theological and psychological studies across Europe and America—has shaped a compassionate understanding of human suffering and resilience. Now a respected clinical psychologist in Southern California, he distills decades of professional experience into wisdom accessible to all seekers of greater peace and purpose.
In "The Road to Happy Destiny," Dr. Sequeira reveals how he weaves together insights from multiple sources, particularly the foundational principles of the Twelve Steps, into a cohesive therapeutic framework. Readers will discover how borrowed wisdom creates a distinctive bouquet of healing tools. This enlightening volume addresses the profound question of how we navigate adversity, find meaning in struggle, and ultimately discover the light that guides us toward our truest, most fulfilled selves.
"My hope is that readers will find illumination in these pages," said the author. "Therapy, as I practice it, honors what has worked for others while creating something entirely personal and transformative. This book is my invitation to you to begin your own journey toward happy destiny."
Published by Covenant Books, David Sequeira, Ph.D.'s insightful work offers readers practical psychological guidance grounded in both clinical expertise and spiritual wisdom. This comprehensive resource empowers individuals to reclaim their lives and step boldly into their potential.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Road to Happy Destiny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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