Recent Release, "The Little Pioneer Stool's Wish," from Covenant Books Author Pamela H. Spencer Offers Young Readers Frontier History Through an Extraordinary Perspective
Ivins, UT, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pamela H. Spencer has completed a new book that transforms a humble artifact into a portal of imagination and discovery. The narrative begins when a curious child encounters a weathered stool at Cove Fort and begins to wonder about its origins. Rather than simply describing historical facts, Spencer allows the stool itself to become the storyteller, sharing tales of the pioneers who relied upon it through their daily lives on the frontier.
Spencer's background as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who devoted countless hours to reading aloud to children shines throughout her debut work. Her deep understanding of what captivates young audiences—the blend of authentic history with imaginative wonder—infuses every page with authenticity and warmth that will resonate with families seeking meaningful literature.
"The Little Pioneer Stool's Wish" explores themes of resilience, family heritage, and the quiet dignity found in everyday objects that witnessed extraordinary lives. Through the stool's perspective, readers discover how ordinary items carry profound stories, teaching children to look beyond surfaces and recognize the human connections embedded in historical artifacts. Spencer crafts an engaging narrative that honors pioneer experiences while sparking curiosity about the people and places that shaped America's frontier.
"Growing up surrounded by National Park history, I learned that every object has a story worth telling," said Spencer. "I wanted to give children permission to wonder, to imagine, and to understand that history isn't just something we read about; it's something we can feel and experience through the perspectives of those who lived it."
Published by Covenant Books, Pamela H. Spencer's enchanting work brings history to life for young readers. This book will inspire families to explore their own heritage and discover the remarkable narratives hidden within forgotten treasures.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "The Little Pioneer Stool's Wish" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Spencer's background as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who devoted countless hours to reading aloud to children shines throughout her debut work. Her deep understanding of what captivates young audiences—the blend of authentic history with imaginative wonder—infuses every page with authenticity and warmth that will resonate with families seeking meaningful literature.
"The Little Pioneer Stool's Wish" explores themes of resilience, family heritage, and the quiet dignity found in everyday objects that witnessed extraordinary lives. Through the stool's perspective, readers discover how ordinary items carry profound stories, teaching children to look beyond surfaces and recognize the human connections embedded in historical artifacts. Spencer crafts an engaging narrative that honors pioneer experiences while sparking curiosity about the people and places that shaped America's frontier.
"Growing up surrounded by National Park history, I learned that every object has a story worth telling," said Spencer. "I wanted to give children permission to wonder, to imagine, and to understand that history isn't just something we read about; it's something we can feel and experience through the perspectives of those who lived it."
Published by Covenant Books, Pamela H. Spencer's enchanting work brings history to life for young readers. This book will inspire families to explore their own heritage and discover the remarkable narratives hidden within forgotten treasures.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "The Little Pioneer Stool's Wish" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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