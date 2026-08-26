Recent Release, "I Am Barkley," from Covenant Books Author Daren Dickel, Explores How a Shelter Dog's Devotion Transforms a Human Life Through Faith
Sarasota, FL, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daren Dickel has completed a new book, "I Am Barkley," which tells the true story of an unlikely friendship that begins on a cold winter's day at a local animal shelter. When Jeff arrives seeking companionship, he encounters Barkley, a dog whose arrival into his life will reshape everything he thought he knew about love, purpose, and redemption. What unfolds is far more than a simple adoption story: it becomes a spiritual journey where two souls, each searching for meaning, discover it in each other.
Dickel brings authentic perspective to this narrative, drawing from his own life experience as someone devoted to serving the special needs population and as a lifelong animal enthusiast. His background studying Religious Studies and Special Education informs the deeper spiritual dimensions woven throughout the story. The inspiration came when Dickel and his wife visited their local animal shelter following the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, an encounter that would forever alter the trajectory of his own faith journey and ultimately lead him to chronicle this remarkable tale.
"I Am Barkley" offers readers a unique window into the canine perspective, told through Barkley's own eyes and voice with humor, introspection, and profound wisdom. The stakes are personal and eternal: Barkley recognizes that Jeff has lost his way and becomes determined to guide him from darkness toward light before time runs out. Through their shared adventures and daily challenges, readers will discover how God speaks through all creation, reminding us that no one is too lost to be found, and that the bonds we form with our beloved companions often carry messages far greater than words alone can express.
"This book emerged from witnessing firsthand how a dog's steadfast devotion and boundless personality can awaken the human spirit," said Dickel.
Published by Covenant Books, Dickel's heartwarming work offers spiritual nourishment to all who have loved a dog and been loved in return. It stands as a testament to divine grace working through the most unexpected vessels.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "I Am Barkley" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Dickel brings authentic perspective to this narrative, drawing from his own life experience as someone devoted to serving the special needs population and as a lifelong animal enthusiast. His background studying Religious Studies and Special Education informs the deeper spiritual dimensions woven throughout the story. The inspiration came when Dickel and his wife visited their local animal shelter following the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, an encounter that would forever alter the trajectory of his own faith journey and ultimately lead him to chronicle this remarkable tale.
"I Am Barkley" offers readers a unique window into the canine perspective, told through Barkley's own eyes and voice with humor, introspection, and profound wisdom. The stakes are personal and eternal: Barkley recognizes that Jeff has lost his way and becomes determined to guide him from darkness toward light before time runs out. Through their shared adventures and daily challenges, readers will discover how God speaks through all creation, reminding us that no one is too lost to be found, and that the bonds we form with our beloved companions often carry messages far greater than words alone can express.
"This book emerged from witnessing firsthand how a dog's steadfast devotion and boundless personality can awaken the human spirit," said Dickel.
Published by Covenant Books, Dickel's heartwarming work offers spiritual nourishment to all who have loved a dog and been loved in return. It stands as a testament to divine grace working through the most unexpected vessels.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "I Am Barkley" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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