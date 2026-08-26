Recent Release, "Surviving Breast Cancer - My Personal Story," from Covenant Books Author Ady Iribhogbe, Offers Hope and Healing Through Faith-Centered Survival
Grovetown, GA, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ady Iribhogbe has completed a new book, "Surviving Breast Cancer - My Personal Story: Your Breasts Are Not Worth Dying For," a testament to the transformative power of faith, family, and unconditional love in the face of life's greatest trials. When Iribhogbe received her breast cancer diagnosis eight years ago, her world shifted irrevocably. Yet surrounded by the steadfast devotion of a loving husband, cherished children, devoted siblings, and a supportive faith community, she discovered that survival meant far more than medical intervention alone. This narrative unfolds the sacred journey of a woman who emerged not merely alive, but thriving—a beacon of resilience for anyone navigating the darkest valleys of illness and uncertainty.
A registered nurse by profession and a woman of profound spiritual conviction, Iribhogbe brings both clinical understanding and deeply personal wisdom to her account. Her fifty-three years have been marked by adversity overcome through unwavering trust in God's promises. As a devoted wife for seventeen years and devoted mother, she witnessed firsthand how the love of her family transcended physical circumstances, remaining constant whether in sickness or health. Her African heritage, American upbringing, and faith-centered worldview converge to create a voice that speaks with authenticity and compassion to readers from all walks of life.
In "Surviving Breast Cancer - My Personal Story," Iribhogbe explores the multifaceted nature of healing—not as a destination, but as an ongoing process rooted in divine grace. Readers will encounter raw honesty about fear and vulnerability, alongside extraordinary accounts of how corporate prayer, neighborly meals prepared with love, and sisterly encouragement sustained her spirit. The stakes are existential: What does it mean to reclaim your identity when your body has been forever altered? How do you rebuild hope when diagnosis threatens to define your future? Through these pages, Iribhogbe reveals that healing encompasses body, mind, and soul, and that true transformation emerges when we surrender our struggles to a God who never abandons us.
"I am sharing this story," said author Ady Iribhogbe, "because I want every person facing cancer, every family wrestling with illness, and every soul questioning their strength to know that God's promises are real and His love is unshakable. My survival is not just my victory—it is evidence of His faithfulness, and I pray it becomes a source of strength for you."
Published by Covenant Books, Iribhogbe's spiritually nourishing work offers readers a candid exploration of triumph through adversity. Her message resonates far beyond the cancer ward, touching the universal human need for hope, connection, and divine assurance in times of crisis.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Surviving Breast Cancer - My Personal Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A registered nurse by profession and a woman of profound spiritual conviction, Iribhogbe brings both clinical understanding and deeply personal wisdom to her account. Her fifty-three years have been marked by adversity overcome through unwavering trust in God's promises. As a devoted wife for seventeen years and devoted mother, she witnessed firsthand how the love of her family transcended physical circumstances, remaining constant whether in sickness or health. Her African heritage, American upbringing, and faith-centered worldview converge to create a voice that speaks with authenticity and compassion to readers from all walks of life.
In "Surviving Breast Cancer - My Personal Story," Iribhogbe explores the multifaceted nature of healing—not as a destination, but as an ongoing process rooted in divine grace. Readers will encounter raw honesty about fear and vulnerability, alongside extraordinary accounts of how corporate prayer, neighborly meals prepared with love, and sisterly encouragement sustained her spirit. The stakes are existential: What does it mean to reclaim your identity when your body has been forever altered? How do you rebuild hope when diagnosis threatens to define your future? Through these pages, Iribhogbe reveals that healing encompasses body, mind, and soul, and that true transformation emerges when we surrender our struggles to a God who never abandons us.
"I am sharing this story," said author Ady Iribhogbe, "because I want every person facing cancer, every family wrestling with illness, and every soul questioning their strength to know that God's promises are real and His love is unshakable. My survival is not just my victory—it is evidence of His faithfulness, and I pray it becomes a source of strength for you."
Published by Covenant Books, Iribhogbe's spiritually nourishing work offers readers a candid exploration of triumph through adversity. Her message resonates far beyond the cancer ward, touching the universal human need for hope, connection, and divine assurance in times of crisis.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Surviving Breast Cancer - My Personal Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories