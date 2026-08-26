Recent Release, "Air Force Once," from Covenant Books Author Don Wilson, Chronicles a Distinguished Military Career from Basic Training to Presidential Aircraft Service
Titusville, FL, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Don Wilson has completed a new book, "Air Force Once," which takes readers on a comprehensive journey through the highs and lows of military service. Beginning with basic training and culminating in a celebrated assignment to the most prestigious aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, the narrative traces one airman's path through multiple permanent changes of station, from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. Each location brings its own challenges and transformative experiences that shaped not only his career but also his perspective on service and duty.
The author brings authentic credibility to this account as a twice-retired command chief master sergeant and engineering manager who spent twenty-one years in uniform. Don Wilson's unique position provided him rare access to historical moments and behind-the-scenes operations that few have witnessed. Growing up in Southwest Virginia during the Vietnam era, he rose through the ranks to eventually support three presidents and one secretary of state, serving aboard Air Force One—an assignment far removed from typical aircraft maintenance assignments. His expertise in aerospace and defense technology enriches the narrative with technical accuracy and professional insight.
"Air Force Once" reveals the profound responsibility and extraordinary circumstances surrounding work on the commander in chief's transportation. Readers will discover the demanding security protocols, the weight of serving national leadership during tumultuous yet transformative periods, and the personal sacrifices inherent to military life. Wilson shares candid reflections on wartime realities, the pressure of maintaining the presidential aircraft, and the historical significance of the missions he supported. This intimate account offers perspective on how dedicated service, whether celebrated or behind the scenes, contributes to the nation's story.
"Through my military journey, I witnessed history unfold from a vantage point few ever experience," said author Don Wilson. "I wanted to share not just the prestigious moments, but the everyday realities of military service—the camaraderie, the challenges, and the meaning found in serving something greater than oneself."
Published by Covenant Books, Don Wilson's reflective work provides readers with an insider's perspective on presidential security operations and military excellence. This account bridges historical documentation with deeply personal narrative, honoring the dedication required of those who serve at the nation's highest levels.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Air Force Once" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings authentic credibility to this account as a twice-retired command chief master sergeant and engineering manager who spent twenty-one years in uniform. Don Wilson's unique position provided him rare access to historical moments and behind-the-scenes operations that few have witnessed. Growing up in Southwest Virginia during the Vietnam era, he rose through the ranks to eventually support three presidents and one secretary of state, serving aboard Air Force One—an assignment far removed from typical aircraft maintenance assignments. His expertise in aerospace and defense technology enriches the narrative with technical accuracy and professional insight.
"Air Force Once" reveals the profound responsibility and extraordinary circumstances surrounding work on the commander in chief's transportation. Readers will discover the demanding security protocols, the weight of serving national leadership during tumultuous yet transformative periods, and the personal sacrifices inherent to military life. Wilson shares candid reflections on wartime realities, the pressure of maintaining the presidential aircraft, and the historical significance of the missions he supported. This intimate account offers perspective on how dedicated service, whether celebrated or behind the scenes, contributes to the nation's story.
"Through my military journey, I witnessed history unfold from a vantage point few ever experience," said author Don Wilson. "I wanted to share not just the prestigious moments, but the everyday realities of military service—the camaraderie, the challenges, and the meaning found in serving something greater than oneself."
Published by Covenant Books, Don Wilson's reflective work provides readers with an insider's perspective on presidential security operations and military excellence. This account bridges historical documentation with deeply personal narrative, honoring the dedication required of those who serve at the nation's highest levels.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Air Force Once" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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