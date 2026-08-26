Recent Release, "Iniquity, The Cross, and Redemption," from Covenant Books Author Daniel Orona, Explores How Self-Worship Has Corrupted Humanity Since the Fall of Lucifer
Fairfield, OH, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Orona has completed a new book, "Iniquity, The Cross, and Redemption; Book 1: Iniquity”, which traces the spiritual origins of mankind's greatest struggle. From the rebellion of Lucifer through the patriarchs and kings of Israel and Judah, this foundational work examines how iniquity entered the human heart and how pride systematically displaced God from his rightful throne. Orona's penetrating analysis reveals that in every person's heart, there exists a throne—and the constant battle centers on who will occupy it. This opening volume in the series invites readers on a spiritual journey through Scripture to understand the root cause of humanity's separation from the Divine.
As a former pastor with more than fifteen years of ministry experience, Orona brings authentic pastoral insight to his theological exploration. His years serving in inner-city congregations, ministering to those struggling with addiction and exploitation, shaped his commitment to teaching biblical truths in accessible, practical ways. Orona's background demonstrates his conviction that foundational scriptural knowledge transforms lives, and his writings emerge from years spent helping others discover Christ and grow into spiritual maturity.
"Iniquity, The Cross, and Redemption; Book 1: Iniquity" by Daniel Orona presents themes that strike at the heart of Christian understanding: the nature of rebellion against God, the pervasive problem of self-centeredness, and the urgent necessity of redemption through Jesus Christ. Readers will discover how the same iniquity that corrupted Lucifer has infiltrated every human soul and why recognizing our enmity against God becomes the gateway to accepting Christ as Savior. This spiritually rich work challenges believers to examine their own hearts and understand that without a Savior, humanity remains enslaved to the tyranny of self.
"My prayer in writing this book is that readers will see their desperate need for Jesus Christ and understand that He alone can restore what sin has destroyed," said author Daniel Orona.
Published by Covenant Books, Daniel Orona's enlightening work equips believers with foundational biblical understanding. This book awakens readers to spiritual realities that transform how they live their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Iniquity, The Cross, and Redemption; Book 1: Iniquity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a former pastor with more than fifteen years of ministry experience, Orona brings authentic pastoral insight to his theological exploration. His years serving in inner-city congregations, ministering to those struggling with addiction and exploitation, shaped his commitment to teaching biblical truths in accessible, practical ways. Orona's background demonstrates his conviction that foundational scriptural knowledge transforms lives, and his writings emerge from years spent helping others discover Christ and grow into spiritual maturity.
"Iniquity, The Cross, and Redemption; Book 1: Iniquity" by Daniel Orona presents themes that strike at the heart of Christian understanding: the nature of rebellion against God, the pervasive problem of self-centeredness, and the urgent necessity of redemption through Jesus Christ. Readers will discover how the same iniquity that corrupted Lucifer has infiltrated every human soul and why recognizing our enmity against God becomes the gateway to accepting Christ as Savior. This spiritually rich work challenges believers to examine their own hearts and understand that without a Savior, humanity remains enslaved to the tyranny of self.
"My prayer in writing this book is that readers will see their desperate need for Jesus Christ and understand that He alone can restore what sin has destroyed," said author Daniel Orona.
Published by Covenant Books, Daniel Orona's enlightening work equips believers with foundational biblical understanding. This book awakens readers to spiritual realities that transform how they live their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Iniquity, The Cross, and Redemption; Book 1: Iniquity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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