Recent Release, "Wings of Hope," from Covenant Books Author Dorinda Feldman, Explores How Faith and Perseverance Transform Devastating Circumstances Into Freedom
Shell Knob, MO, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dorinda Feldman has completed a new book, titled, "Wings of Hope," which addresses the profound struggles many people face when confronted with hopelessness, addiction, tragedy, or the relentless pressures of modern life. Through candid reflection, Feldman examines how circumstances—whether sudden interruptions, recurring temptations, or accumulated stress from work, family, and finances—can leave us feeling fractured and defeated. Her work offers something deeper than surface-level reassurance; it presents a realistic yet spiritually grounded perspective on navigating life's most challenging seasons.
Feldman's journey informs every page of this stirring narrative. As the firstborn daughter in the Feldman family with dreams of becoming a veterinarian, she was set to inherit her family's legacy. Yet death, dismissive words from an educator, and betrayal by those she trusted shattered those plans. Hidden behind circumstances beyond her control, she watched others claim what should have been hers. Her subsequent search for independence through education led only to new forms of bondage. Through countless moments when surrender seemed justified, Jesus continued extending her faith-filled message that transformation remains possible.
In "Wings of Hope," readers will discover that miracles may or may not materialize exactly as hoped, but authentic perseverance through Christ offers something even more valuable: true liberation. Feldman writes with candor about the exhausting cycle of broken promises, unfulfilled dreams, and spiritual doubt, while illuminating how faith becomes not an escape from reality but a lens through which to navigate it. Her unflinching exploration of addiction, loss, and systemic entrapment resonates with anyone who has questioned whether hope is merely naive illusion or genuine spiritual power.
"Throughout my darkest seasons," said Feldman, "I learned that Jesus doesn't always change our circumstances, but He changes us within them. That transformation is where real freedom lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Dorinda Feldman's faith-filled work offers readers both validation for their struggles and a roadmap toward authentic spiritual liberation. Those wrestling with despair, addiction, or life's relentless demands will find in these pages a compassionate guide who understands their pain.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Wings of Hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Feldman's journey informs every page of this stirring narrative. As the firstborn daughter in the Feldman family with dreams of becoming a veterinarian, she was set to inherit her family's legacy. Yet death, dismissive words from an educator, and betrayal by those she trusted shattered those plans. Hidden behind circumstances beyond her control, she watched others claim what should have been hers. Her subsequent search for independence through education led only to new forms of bondage. Through countless moments when surrender seemed justified, Jesus continued extending her faith-filled message that transformation remains possible.
In "Wings of Hope," readers will discover that miracles may or may not materialize exactly as hoped, but authentic perseverance through Christ offers something even more valuable: true liberation. Feldman writes with candor about the exhausting cycle of broken promises, unfulfilled dreams, and spiritual doubt, while illuminating how faith becomes not an escape from reality but a lens through which to navigate it. Her unflinching exploration of addiction, loss, and systemic entrapment resonates with anyone who has questioned whether hope is merely naive illusion or genuine spiritual power.
"Throughout my darkest seasons," said Feldman, "I learned that Jesus doesn't always change our circumstances, but He changes us within them. That transformation is where real freedom lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Dorinda Feldman's faith-filled work offers readers both validation for their struggles and a roadmap toward authentic spiritual liberation. Those wrestling with despair, addiction, or life's relentless demands will find in these pages a compassionate guide who understands their pain.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Wings of Hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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