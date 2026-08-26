Recent Release, "Skiperoo and Shimuti," from Covenant Books Author Jerome Tworek, Explores How Unexpected Circumstances Test the Bonds Between Pals
Omaha, NE, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jerome Tworek has completed a new book, titled, "Skiperoo and Shimuti," a delightful tale that follows two devoted companions—a dog and a cat—as they embark on an ambitious neighborhood adventure together. What begins as a carefully planned outing to explore their surroundings quickly evolves into something far more complex, as the pair navigates the real world with all its unpredictable twists and turns.
The author, a native Nebraskan and longtime blood donor, draws on his own rich experiences of meeting remarkable people throughout his life. Tworek has always possessed a keen eye for observation, particularly when it comes to the animals we live alongside. He recognizes that beneath those seemingly blank stares our pets give us lies an active, imaginative mind constantly processing the world around them.
In "Skiperoo and Shimuti," readers will discover a narrative woven with clever parallels to literature and the arts as the two protagonists compare their understanding of Jasper, the man who cares for them. Throughout their journey, they reflect on various people Jasper has encountered and the meaningful ways those relationships echo dialogue from cinema and television. Yet as their adventure unfolds in unexpected ways, the strength of their friendship faces its most demanding trial: a pivotal moment that asks whether their bond can endure when circumstances diverge dramatically from their hopes.
"I've always been captivated by what goes on in a pet's mind," said Tworek. "This story imagines that inner world while exploring how our closest relationships are tested when life doesn't go according to plan."
Published by Covenant Books, Jerome Tworek's heartwarming work offers readers a thoughtful meditation on companionship and resilience. This engaging story reminds us that the deepest friendships are those tested and proven true through adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Skiperoo and Shimuti" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, a native Nebraskan and longtime blood donor, draws on his own rich experiences of meeting remarkable people throughout his life. Tworek has always possessed a keen eye for observation, particularly when it comes to the animals we live alongside. He recognizes that beneath those seemingly blank stares our pets give us lies an active, imaginative mind constantly processing the world around them.
In "Skiperoo and Shimuti," readers will discover a narrative woven with clever parallels to literature and the arts as the two protagonists compare their understanding of Jasper, the man who cares for them. Throughout their journey, they reflect on various people Jasper has encountered and the meaningful ways those relationships echo dialogue from cinema and television. Yet as their adventure unfolds in unexpected ways, the strength of their friendship faces its most demanding trial: a pivotal moment that asks whether their bond can endure when circumstances diverge dramatically from their hopes.
"I've always been captivated by what goes on in a pet's mind," said Tworek. "This story imagines that inner world while exploring how our closest relationships are tested when life doesn't go according to plan."
Published by Covenant Books, Jerome Tworek's heartwarming work offers readers a thoughtful meditation on companionship and resilience. This engaging story reminds us that the deepest friendships are those tested and proven true through adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Skiperoo and Shimuti" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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